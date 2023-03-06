Live Score MI vs RCB WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Reach 155, MI Need 156 to Win

Curated By: Cricketnext Staff
Mumbai, India
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and chose to bat first, she made just one change to RCB’s playing XI, while Harmanpreet Kaur made no changes and named the same playing XI for MI which defeated Gujarat Giants. RCB’s foreign players included Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, and Megan Schutt. Read More
Hayley Matthews is on strike, Yastika Bhatia in her company for Mumbai Indians. Renuka Singh Thakur begins the bowling and begins with a dot ball.
Mumbai Indians need 156 to win, they crossed the 200-run mark last time around, tonight they need much lesser than that, although they will be chasing this time around.
Schutt becomes the latest casualty, Amelia Kerr strikes again and RCB fold for 155 in 20 overs. Mumbai Indians need 156 runs to win. Perhaps a tad bit short of a fightworthy total?
Renuka Singh has come out to bat, and she will go back after one over, Amelia Kerr gets her right in front on the stumps, the Indian swings her bat but misses.
RCB down by 9 wickets, 155/9 after 18.3 overs.
Nat Sciver Brunt provides Mumbai Indians with another breakthrough, Shreyanka was looking good but she is caught plumb in front of the three stumps, she asks for a review but the third umpire stays with the on-field umpire. RCB down to 146/8 after 17 overs.
Shreyanka Patil makes her intentions clear, two boundaries in the over, 9 runs off it, RCB looking to change the gears. Patil will be key here if RCB have to reach a decent total. RCB reach 132/7 after 16 overs.
An eventful over comes to an end, Mumbai Indians leak a few runs from overthrow, although it brings the end to a disciplined over from Amelia Kerr who did well. Gave away just 8 runs in the over, RCBW 123/7 after 15 overs.
Hayley Matthews gets another crucial wicket, Richa Ghosh falls, she failed to get a good connection with the ball and she finds Sciver-Brunt near the boundary ropes. RCB suffer another killer blow. RCBW 112/7 after 13.3 overs.
Pooja Vastrakar gets Mumbai Indians another crucial breakthrough, the budding partnership has been broken and another masterclass stroke from Harmanpreet Kaur as she introduced Pooja into the attack looking for that wicket. RCBW 105/6 after 12.3 overs.
Richa Ghosh survives another scare, Kanika Ahuja says no and the Indian wicketkeeper batter rushes back to the crease. A cheeky boundary earlier from Kanika, followed by another four to mark the end of the over. 10 runs from the over, RCB climb to 102-5 after 12 overs.
Amelia Kerr takes on Kanika Ahuja two back to back hits, first a boundary then a six to end the over and RCB are looking to accelerate. 11 runs from the over RCB reach 92-5 after 11 overs.
Richa Ghosh gets a boundary and she will be key to RCB’s total from here. It will depend on how she bats today, just a boundary from the 10 over, 5 runs from it, and RCB at 81/5 after 10 overs.
Saika Ishaque has really impressed for Mumbai Indians today, just 5 runs from the 9th over as Smriti Mandhana’s decision to bat first has clearly backfired. RCB look to rebuild now with Richa Ghosh, as MI continue to dominate.
RCB 76/5 after 9 overs.
Direct hit from Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore lose another wicket, Ellyse Perry has to depart, this is turning into a struggle for RCB. Umpires signal for a strategic timeout. RCBW 71/5 after 8.1 overs.
Oh my what’s happened there, Mumbai Indians have lost a review after Richa Ghosh started to walk back, the ball appeared to deflect off the bat, but DRS shows no spike and Ghosh survives! To rub salt on the wounds, a midfield gives RCB more runs on the last ball of the over. 14 from it, RCB 71/4 after 8 overs.
RCB have had a catastrophic collapse here against Mumbai Indians They have lost 4 batters in a very short interval, it’s all about getting to a fightworthy total now. Good captaincy from Harmanpreet Kaur. There’s a chance for a runout but Perry survives. RCB RCBW 57-4 after 7 overs.
Oh my my this is turning into quite a collapse from Royal Challengers Bangalore, after a sensational start they have lost 4 wickets in a very short interval. Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI are all over RCB. RCBW 47/4 after 6 overs, and the powerplay has been dominated by MI.
RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana falls and RCB are collapsing once again. RCB in deep trouble they collapse from 39/0 to 43/3. Smriti ends up slicing it towards backward point and Wong takes the dolly. RCB 43/3 after 5.3 overs.
Saika Ishaque gets another wicket, Disha Kasat becomes the latest casualty, RCB are collapsing now. An eventful over which begins and ends with a boundary. RCB 43-2 after 5 overs.
Mumbai Indians get their first wicket, Saika Ishaque gets the dangerous looking Sophie Devine. Amanjot Kaur completes the catch, it was developing into quite a battle between those two and Ishaque has the last laugh.
RCB 39/1 after 4.3 overs.
Great over for RCB, they gets 13 runs from it, three boundaries in total, Smriti Mandhana looking in sublime momentum as they is swinging the ball left right and centre. RCB 35/0 after 4 overs.
Harmanpreet Kaur goes to Saika Ishaque, Devine takes her own from the get go, smacks a boundary towards third man. A good recovery from Saika giving away no runs in the next 4 balls. Just a single off the last ball and 5 runs from a good over from the Indian bowler. RCB 22/0 after 3 overs.
Hamranpreet Kaur introduces Nat Sciver straightaway, Mandhana smashed the England bowler for a boundary over the mid-wicket region. The RCB skipper tried to go big again on the very next delivery, the ball goes high and wide and lands safe. Phew, some would have their hearts in their mouths. Just 6 runs from the over, RCB 17/0 after 2 overs.
What a start to this cracking encounter, Hayley Matthews sent for a six on the last ball of the over by Sophie Devine. Earlier, Smriti Mandhana smashed a boundary on the 2nd ball of the over and RCB have already made their intentions clear. RCB 11/0 after 1 over.
Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine opening for RCB, Hayley Matthews will open the bowling for Mumbai Indians.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, friends off the field, will become foes tonight once the match starts.
“We had a chat in the meeting that thinking about totals would not help, we have to play to our strengths and we will get the big total. One of the top four batters has to bat deep and if we can do that then we will post good totals," said Smriti Mandhana about RCB’s defeat yesterday.
“Smriti is little luckier than me (with the toss). We wanted to bowl first and we got that. We have the confidence in our bowling unit and that’s why we wanted to bowl today," said MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.
It’s the battle of the best as Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians square off against Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match 4 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
There’s a historic rivalry between these two franchises in the IPL, and now with Harmanpreet and Smriti at opposite ends, there’s a new chapter that’s going to be written in the WPL 2023.
Both teams come into this match on contrasting fortunes, while Mumbai Indians inflicted a massive 143-run defeat upon Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Delhi Capitals by 60 runs.
Skipper Harmanpreet was in sublime form as she smashed 65 runs in just 30 balls and picked up the Player of the Match award as MI raced to the top of WPL standings, where they remain still.
Mandhana on the other hand was her team’s top scorer with 35 runs as RCB succumbed to a defeat and they are in fourth place in the table. The two legends of Indian cricket come face to face today and expect a cracking encounter between MI and RCB.
Ahead of the mouthwatering clash, here is all you need to know:
What date WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on March 6, Monday.
Where will the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?
The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match?
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
