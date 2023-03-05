RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bowl Against Delhi Capitals

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 15:17 IST
DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match no. 2 Live Updates: After a blistering start to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals in match no. 2 of the tournament at the Brabourne Stadium.
Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur.
“The pitch looks good, even covering of grass and so not unhappy to bat first. We’ve three quicks and threes spinners, semi-all-rounders in women’s cricket at the moment. We’ve practiced well, everyone is in the same boat and we’re looking forward to the game," said Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning.
“We will field first. Fresh wicket, a bit of grass and we’ve some quality seamers. Four overseas players are Perry, Schutt, Sophie and Heather Knight. This is a great platform, we were waiting for it and this is a chance to showcase our talent. This is big for women’s cricket. We’ve had a quick turnaround, the team is looking in good stead and the management has been amazing as well," said Smriti Mandhana after winning the toss
Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai
Looks nice and flat. The field is really quick and has short boundaries, 57 and 53 meters square. But behind the wicket on one end it is only 46 meters and you want to target that as a batter. There is a slope on the square and you should know the angles of this ground, which is the area where you can get the best runs and exploit that. We are expecting some big runs," reckon Julia Price and Rohan Gavaskar on JioCinema.
“The preparations have been good, we have enjoyed a lot and at the same time we know we have to give our 100% in today’s match. We have played with each other, so we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and will look to exploit it," said DC batter Shafali Verma
Captain Smriti Mandhana is the only left-hander in the RCB top-order. That means Delhi Capitals could be expected to play two left-arm spinners in Jess Jonnasen and Radha Yadav.
Smriti Mandhana (c), Dane van Niekerk, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Erin Burns, Richa Ghosh (w), Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Komal Zanzad, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Indrani Roy.
Taniya Bhatia(w), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu, Aparna Mondal, Minnu Mani, Tara Norris.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of WPL 2023, match no 2 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will be led by Australia’s World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning. With Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey in their ranks, Delhi Capitals boast one of the strongest Indian units in the WPL.
Ahead of the electrifying clash, here is all you need to know:
What date WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will take place on March 5, Sunday.
Where will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals begin?
The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
