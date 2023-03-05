UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Cricket Score WPL 2023: Giants Hope For First Win, Warriorz Eye Strong Start

UP Warriorz will look to start their Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 campaign on a winning note as they take on Gujarat Giants in match 3 of WPL 2023 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Gujarat were soundly beaten by Mumbai Indians in the inaugural match of WPL by 143 runs after Beth Mooney’s side folded for a paltry 64 runs in reply to MI’s mammoth total of 207/5.

Apart from the demoralising defeat, the Giants will also be sweating on skipper Mooney’s fitness who was retired hurt while batting as she picked up an injury.

While it remains to be seen whether Mooney will play or not, vice-captain Sneh Rana could be in line to lead the Giants against the Warriors.

Speaking about the Warriors, the team led by Alyssa Healy will look for a positive start in their inaugural WPL game. It will be a crucial tie and should deliver fireworks.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will take place on March 5, Sunday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants begin?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants WPL match?

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants WPL match?

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

