27th Sports Acquire Exclusive Marketing Mandate For India’s Bangladesh Tour

Leading US-based investment firm 27th Investments-backed 27th Sports acquire exclusive commercial rights for the Bangladesh cricket team’s 3-match ODI and 2-match Test series against India starting December 4, 2022. Dubai-based 27th Sports have acquired exclusive rights from Impress-Mattra Consortium, the on-ground rights holder of all Bangladesh cricket team’s home series.

Rohit Sharma will lead India in both ODI and Tests, while KL Rahul will be his deputy. The Men in Blue have opted for a full-strength squad with Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant some of the key names in the Test squad while Ravindra Jadeja is most likely to make a comeback in the ODIs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohi will be seen together for the first time in a Test match in Bangladesh.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

A highly reliable name in the sports management and marketing, this is the third major signing in cricket for 27th Sports after the India-Sri Lanka Women’s ODI & T20 Series in Sri Lanka and the high-profile Road Safety World Series T20 where the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends team emerged winners defeating Sri Lanka Legends for the second consecutive time in the final. Recently, 27th Sports also acquired The Hawks franchisee in the World Tennis League to be held in Dubai from December 19 to 24, 2022. The team comprises of Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina and Annett Kontaveit.

Atlanta-based 27th Inestment CEO and President Anil Damani said, “I thank BCB for giving us this opportunity and believing in our capabilities to deliver even in times of elevated global uncertainty. I am also very happy that in line with our vision of investing in growing economies, Bangladesh has a strong track record of growth and development, and like the Bangladesh cricket team, which has time and again proved that they can be world beaters, the country is also regarded as a rising star among South Asian economies."

Speaking about the high-voltage series, 27th Sports CEO and Co-Founder Sangeet Shirodkar said: “It has been a matter of great pride and honour to partner with the Impress-Mattra Consortium for India-Bangladesh series where all top players of both countries will be in fray. We are extremely proud to be working in this series as exclusive commercial rights partner and we are thankful to all in Bangladesh who have made this possible. It is also a great opportunity for us to strengthen our ties with our partners here and widen our network in Bangladesh which is one of the fastest emerging markets in world cricket. Bangladesh’s passion for cricket is second to none and their rivalry with India is also well documented, so I look forward to an exciting series and a memorable association with the Impress-Mattra Consortium and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mattra is one of the leading media brands in Bangladesh and since its inception in 1984, Mattra has worked relentlessly to change the advertising landscape through pathbreaking ideas and making a name for itself in the country. Mattra stepped into the sporting industry in 1988 and since then, have been working on national and international events in the country. Impress on the other hand owns Bangladesh’s first satellite television channel and has a wide range of products such as drama, tele-films, films, and TV commercials to their credit. The Impress-Mattra Consortium has been working with BCB for more than a decade now. The consortium currently holds the right for all the home series in Bangladesh till 2023 which includes the India versus Bangladesh series to be played in December 2022.

Advertisement

Mr. Sanaul Arefeen, spokesperson of the consortium, said, “Bangladesh cricket will see a new marketing partner in this series. The country’s cricket market is growing, and as a result, not only domestic organizations but foreign companies too are also showing interest in joining Bangladesh cricket today, which is not only helping the country’s cricket move forward, but also creating a healthy competitive field. We welcome 27th Sports and are excited to have them on board for this series."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here