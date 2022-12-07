2nd ODI: Bangladesh Opt to Bat First, Axar Patel And Umran Malik in For India

Eyeing a second-ever ODI series win over India, Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the coin toss and opted to bat first in the 2nd ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Bangladesh completed a thrilling win the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday.

Both the teams have made changes to their respective playing XIs - Bangladesh have included Nasum Ahmed in place of Hasan Mahmud while India have made brought in Axar Patel in place of Shahbaz Ahmed and Umran Malik in place of Kuldeep Sen.

India captain Rohit Sharma was seemingly happy with bowling first hoping to restrict Bangladesh to a decent total. “We have to play good cricket and I hope bowling first now, we can restrict them to a decent score and bat well," he said at the toss.

Litton said batting second on this surface is difficult hence his decision to bat first. Looks a good wicket, last game we saw it was difficult to bat in the second innings. The boys are pumped up for this contest," he said.

India were bowled out for 186 in 41.2 overs after Shakib Al Hasan took a five-wicket haul. That the tourists were able to post this total was largely thanks to KL Rahul’s 70-ball 73.

In reply, India made a match out of it, reducing their hosts to 136/9 before Mehidy Hasan Miraz poured cold water on their hopes with an unbeaten 38 for a one-wicket win.

India must win today to keep the series alive.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

