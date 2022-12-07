Mehidy Hasan Miraz produced an all-round show with both bat and ball to help Bangladesh beat India by five runs in the second ODI on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Miraz smashed an unbeaten 100 to continue his sublime form with the bat as Bangladesh posted a challenging 271/7 on the scoreboard. The 25-year-old also impressed with the ball and took two wickets as India fell short of five runs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma displayed his brave side as he came to out bat with an injured thumb to rescue India but it wasn’t enough in the end. Rohit smashed an unbeaten 58 runs off 28 balls but failed to hit a six on the final ball.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Match Highlights

The Indian skipper came out to bat at number 9 to rescue his team and he shared a 39-run stand for the ninth wicket with Mohammed Siraj. India scored 20 runs in the penultimate over courtesy of Rohit’s onslaught on Mahmuddulah. In the final over, Mustafizur Rahman put up a tough challenge in front of Rohit to help Bangladesh clinch the series.

India once again failed to take advantage of Bangladesh’s early batting collapse as Mehidy bettered his match-winning knock from the last match to score a century on Wednesday. He shared a 148-run stand for the seventh wicket with Mahmudullah (71) to shift the momentum in Bangladesh’s favour.

Chasing the 272-run target, India lost the big wicket of Virat Kohli (5) early as the batting maestro tried to play the pull shot but only managed to edge the ball to the stumps. He came out to open the innings in the absence of skipper Rohit who sustained an injury in his thumb while fielding in first innings.

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan also had another horrible outing as he was dismissed on just 8. The team management decided to promote Washington Sundar up in the batting order at the number 4 spot but it didn’t work for them as he was dismissed on just 11.

Shreyas Iyer held his ground strong but he saw wickets kept falling from other end as wicketkeeper KL Rahul also departed for 14 as he became the victim of Miraz.

Iyer joined hands with all-rounder Axar Patel to revive India’s chase as the duo shared a 107-run stand. They counter-attacked the Bangladesh bowlers to shift some momentum in India’s favour, however, when things were getting better for India, Miraz returned to the attack and dismissed Iyer for 82. The stylish batter scored 6 fours and three sixes in the hope to revive India’s chase.

Meanwhile, Ebadot Hossain dismissed Axar Patel for 56 to pin India down in the chase. The southpaw played a counter-attacking knock to give able support to Iyer during their century stand.

In the end, Rohit tried his best but it wasn’t enough for the Men in Blue to get over the line. He smashed 5 sixes and three fours during his 51-run knock.

Earlier, Bangladesh hosts’ captain won the toss and elected to bat first but Mohammed Siraj ran riot with the new ball to send both openers back in the pavilion early. Anamul Haque (11) and Litton Das (7) had no answer for Siraj’s early onslaught with the ball. Najmul Hossain Shanto displayed some grit and resilience during his 21-run knock but Umran Malik’s 151 kmph Thunderbolt was too much for him to handle. Umran hit the timber in a flash of a second with a fierce delivery. Experienced duo Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim became the victim of Washington Sundar who was once again disciplined with his line and length.

However, The duo took their time to get settled and as they started slow but were steady to revive the Bangladesh innings. They counter-attacked the Indian bowlers after scoring their half-centuries. Mahmudullah was dismissed on 77 by fiery Umran but only helped Mehidy to channelise his best version under pressure.

Sundar was the pick of the bowlers for India with three wickets, while pace duo Siraj and Umran shared two scalps each.

