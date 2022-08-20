2nd ODI: Samson, Thakur Shine as India Beat Zimbabwe to Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead

India registered a 5-wicket win in the second ODI against Zimbabwe to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. It was another dominant performance from India as they embraced the fearless approach in the 162-run chase to win the match in 25.4 overs. Sanju Samson (43) and Axar Patel (6) remained unbeaten to help India clinch the series with complete ease. It was Samson who finished it off in style with a maximum. It was India’s 14th straight win over Zimbabwe in ODIs to stamp authority over them.

Chasing the 162-run target, KL Rahul decided to promote himself in the order to get himself some game time, however, it was not an ideal outing for him with the bat and was dismissed on just 1. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill shared a 42-run stand to put the chase back on track. However, Dhawan who played some attacking shots was dismissed by Tanaka Chivanga on 33. Young Ishan Kishan also failed to impress in the middle order and departed on just 6.

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Match Highlights

Gill once again looked in good touch but he failed to convert the start into a big score as he lost his wicket on 33 in search of a big shot. He tried to play the short ball over the third man for a maximum but got caught.

Deepak Hooda and Samson ensured the victory for India with a 56-run stand for the fifth wicket. However, Hooda lost his wicket when India were inches closer to win. He was castled by Sikandar Raza on 25.

While Samson didn’t disappoint and played with maturity during his 43-run* knock to seal the victory for India. The wicketkeeper batter struck three fours and four sixes in 39 balls.

Earlier, Rahul won the toss and opted to field first again, while many expected the visitors to bat first to give some more game time to the batters, especially the skipper himself who didn’t get a chance to bat in the series opener. Shardul Thakur replaced pacer Deepak Chahar in the Indian playing XI.

Shardul was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets dent the hosts’ batting line-up at regular intervals as they bundled out for just 161.

All-rounders Sean Williams and Ryan Burl fought hard for their team to help them cross the 150-run mark. Williams was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe with a 42-run knock in as many balls. While Burly remained unbeaten on 39 but he didn’t get much support from the tailenders as the hosts failed to reach 175.

Zimbabwe’s top-order once again failed to put up a fight against a quality pace attack and were four down for just 31.

Mohammed Siraj led the bowling attack with his disciplined line and length and returned with an economical figure of 1/16 in 8 overs. Prasidh Krishna also troubled the Zimbabwean batters with his disciplined line and length as he also got the wicket of Wesley Madhevere.

Zimbabwe kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda also shared a wicket each while two batters were run out as they were bundled out in 38.1 overs.

