2nd ODI: Ton-up Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Guide India to Clinical 7-wicket Win Over South Africa

Shreyas Iyer slammed his second ODI century to help India register a comprehensive 7-wicket win over South Africa in the 2nd ODI match at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The magnificent century also helped India to level the series 1-1 as the decider will be played on October 11. Iyer shared a massive 161-run stand with Ishan Kishan for the third wicket to set up the foundation of a massive win as the southpaw also made a valiant contribution of 93 runs. In the attempt to hit a big shot, Ishan missed his maiden ODI century as he was dismissed by Bjorn Fortuin.

Iyer hit the winning runs as India chased down the 279-run target with 25 balls to spare.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match Highlights

Meanwhile, India lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan early in the chase for 13 after he became Wayne Parnell’s victim in the second match in a row. The southpaw scored just 13 runs. Shubman Gill looked in good touch during his 28-run knock but he failed to convert it into a big score and was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. He slammed 5 four boundaries during his stay in the middle.

After the openers’ departure, Kishan joined hands with Iyer to put India’s chase back on track. The southpaw took his time to get settled in the middle as he found it difficult to get going from the start while Iyer looked in total control right from word go. However, after taking some time, Kishan put his foot on the accelerator and played some big shots. He scored 4 fours and 7 sixes during his 84-ball stay in the middle.

Iyer held his ground and reached his second century in ODIs with a four off Rabada’s free hit. He remained unbeaten on 113 off 111 balls which was laced with 15 fours. Sanju Samson also made a valuable contribution at the end with a 30* run-knock to assist Iyer in the later stage.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj impressed many with his bowling as he took three crucial wickets to help India restrict South Africa to 278/7 in 50 overs. Aiden Markram (79) and Reeza Hendricks (74) scored solid half-centuries which guided the Proteas to a formidable total.

After losing the openers early, Hendricks and Markram rebuilt the Proteas’ innings as the duo batted with a positive batting approach and hit boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving. However, it was Siraj again who dismissed Hendricks for 75 to give India a much-needed breakthrough. Hendricks scored 9 fours and a six on his comeback innings. While Markram also failed to convert his fifty into a triple-digit score and was dismissed by Washington Sundar on 79. He struck 7 fours and a six during his 89-ball stay in the middle.

Siraj finished his spell with economical figures of 3/38 in 10 overs. He bowled a brilliant final over where he claimed a wicket and gave away just three runs.

