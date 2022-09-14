2nd T20I: Smriti Mandhana Powers India Women to 8-wicket Win Over England, Level Series 1-1

Smriti Mandhana scored a sublime 79-run* knock to help India women register a clinical 8-wicket win over England women in the second T20I at County Ground, Derby. The left-handed opener was in total control during her knock as India chased down the 143-run target with 20 balls to spare to level the three-match series 1-1. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also scored crucial 29 runs off 22 balls to assist her deputy in the run chase.

Sophie Ecclestone and Freya Davies took one wicket each for England as the rest of the bowlers failed to cause any trouble for the Indian batters who looked much improved from the first T20I.

Advertisement

India vs England Match Highlights 2nd T20I

After winning the toss, England failed to take advantage of it as their openers Sophia Dunkley (5) and Danielle Wyatt (6) were dismissed early. Harmanpreet used Deepti Sharma early in the powerplay and she did the trick by dismissing Dunkley via stumping, while Wyatt became the victim of an in-swinger from Renuka Singh.

England continued to lose wickets at regular intervals as Alice Capsey (4), Bryony Smith (16) and Amy Jones (17). Sneh Rana spun her web around Smith and Rana to put India on the top. While Capsey was run out earlier after poor communication between her and Smith.

Maia Bouchier and Freya Kemp shared a crucial 65-run stand to revive England’s innings after they were half-down in the first half of their innings. Bouchier scored 34 runs off 26 balls, while Kemp remained unbeaten on 51 off 37 balls. She struck 3 sixes and as many fours to help England post a challenging 142/6 on the scoreboard after 20 overs.

Rana was the pick of the bowlers for India with three scalps under her kitty.

Advertisement

Chasing the target, India were off to a flying start as Mandhana and Shafali Verma shared a 55-run stand as the latter was dismissed on the final ball of powerplay. Verma scored 20 runs off 17 balls in which he struck 4 boundaries.

Dayalan Hemalatha had another poor outing as she scored just 9 runs and was dismissed by Davies.

Advertisement

Mandhana joined hands with her skipper and shared a 69-run stand to get the job done for India. The southpaw struck 13 fours during her magnificent knock.

The third and final of the T20I series will be played on Thursday, September 15 at County Ground, Bristol.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here