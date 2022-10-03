2nd T20I: 'You've to Take Into Consideration The Conditions' - KL Rahul on India's Below-par Bowling Show

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul has backed the bowlers after their below-par show in the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati. India registered a thrilling 16-run win on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It was a high-scoring thriller where India posted a mammoth 237/3 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by the South African skipper Temba Bavuma. In reply, David Miller slammed an unbeaten century to give South Africa a chance to chase the target.

Despite taking two early wickets, the Indian bowlers failed to put pressure on the Proteas batters.

Rahul, who scored a magnificent half-century in Guwahati, suggested that even though the batters posted 237 on the scoreboard but there is always a need for improvement in that department.

“Overall as a team there’s a lot that we need to get better at. Not only for us but for all teams. These are great opportunities for all teams to experiment and to try and see what works for them. Just because we got 237 doesn’t mean there is no room for us to improve as a batting unit," Rahul said in the post-match press conference.

Talking about the bowling performance, Rahul backed them and said they were the same set of bowlers who restricted South Africa to 106 in the series opener and people also have to take the conditions into consideration as it was hard for the bowlers to grip the ball in the second T20I.

“In the same way, there is a lot of room for the bowlers to improve as well. In the last game they restricted the team to 106 and today they went for runs. You have to take into consideration the conditions also, the pitch, it was humid, and there was dew, so it was hard for the bowlers to grip the ball. And when the opposition is chasing 240, you know batters are gonna come hard, try and smash every ball. It becomes a little difficult for the bowlers to execute their plans. That’s the challenge for us as we play more games, that is something we talk about. As individuals, we practice hard to rectify them," he added.

Rahul suggested that T20 cricket is a high-risk game and the Indian bowlers have done well with the ball in the past few games and they will come up good again in coming matches.

“If it was such a big concern then I don’t think we would’ve won as many games as we have. It’s never that one skill that wins you games. It’s always a team effort. Having said that, there have been games where bowlers have done well but in a format like this, you will have bad days. It’s a high-risk game. Things move fast. We always want to keep getting better as a team. Today was one of those days when our bowlers couldn’t execute 7 out of 10 balls or so but that does ‘t mean it will keep happening. This is something we need to learn and get better at," he added.

