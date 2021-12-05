2nd Test Talking Points From Day 3: Ajaz, Ashwin Set Huge Record; Rachin Bags His Maiden Test Wicket

The third day of the ongoing Mumbai Test was majorly dominated by the Virat Kohli-led Team India. The hosts put another 100-run opening stand in the second innings that helped them setting a mammoth 540-run target for New Zealand. In reply, the visitors have lost 5 wickets and are 400 runs away from victory. The result will likely be out on Monday but before heading to the penultimate day, let’s have a look at the talking points of day three.

>Mayank Agarwal scores a fifty: After playing a fabulous knock of 150 runs in the first innings, the India opener scored 62 on day three of the ongoing Test. He has now become the fourth Indian opener to score two fifty-plus knocks in a Test in Mumbai. He joined the elite list of batters that features the likes of Chetan Chauhan (52, 84 in 1978), Sunil Gavaskar (205, 73 in 1978) and Kris Srikkanth (71, 65 in 1987).

>Ajaz Patel breaks Ian Botham’s 41-year-old record: The left-arm off-spinner on Sunday scalped four wickets in the second innings, ending with an overall match figure of 14 for 227. He bowled 73.5 overs throughout the game. He shattered former England captain Sir Ian Botham’s 41-year-old record of 13 for 106 against India in Mumbai. Australia’s Steve O’Keefe (12 for 70, in 2017) holds the third best bowling figures in and against India.

>Ashwin’s excellence in 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets in the final session before the stumps on day three. As soon as he dismissed Ross Taylor, he became the first player ever to take 50 Test wickets in a calendar year. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is closest to him with 44 scalps, followed by Hasan Ali (39 wickets). Ashwin also equalled former Kiwi pacer Richard Hadlee’s tally of most wickets – 65 – in India vs New Zealand Test matches.

>Rachin Ravindra’s maiden test wicket: Rachin made his Test debut in Kanpur but couldn’t get a wicket there. However, he was massively praised for saving the game for his team on the final day. Coming to Mumbai, he struck in the second innings and got the better of Shubman Gill who fell short by 3 runs to get a fifty. It was his maiden Test wicket after which he bagged a three-wicket haul, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli.

>Axar Patel’s batting prowess: He scored a fifty in the first ininngs that helped India mounting a big score on the board. Axar followed it up with an unbeaten 41-run knock off 26 balls and proved his mettle as batsman in the lower-order. Moreover, he didn’t let the team feel the absence of Ravindra Jadeja who does the similar job when he is in the mix.

