'35 Runs in an Over, It's Unreal': Ravi Shastri All Praise for Pat Cummins' 'Bizarre' Knock Against MI

What Pat Cummins did on Wednesday is something that cricket fans crave. A joint-fastest Indian Premier League (IPL) fifty, that too, from a regular bowler is one of the rarest scenes on the cricket field. To everyone’s surprise, the Aussie speedster achieved the remarkable feat in the clash against 5-time champions Mumbai Indians, handing a comprehensive 5-wicket win to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Pune.

Rohit Sharma & Co were pretty much in the game as they needed to defend 35 runs in the last 5 overs. But Cummins seemed in a hurry to finish the business in just six balls. He hammered Daniel Sams for four sixes and 2 boundaries to not only register the fastest half-century in the tournament but also took KKR home with 24 balls to spare.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was all praise for Cummins who snatched away the victory from MI in style.

“It’s a bitter, bitter pill to swallow," said Shastri on Star Sports.

“That was bizarre. It’s like someone giving you chocolate and before you can say ‘thank you’, it’s in the other guy’s mouth and he is saying ‘thank you’.

“It was unreal. 35 runs in an over. You have to start thinking when you saw a match like this in which the other team had the upper hand to an extent. Then it goes maybe 60-40 towards the Mumbai Indians. Come the next over, it’s over. It’s been a long time since I have seen a match like this and I’ve seen a lot of cricket," Shashtri said.

Earlier, the Aussie speedster had also scalped 2 wickets but was a bit expensive with the bowl as he conceded 49 runs in his spell. However, he compensated for that with his match-winning knock. Shastri was amazed to see Cummins’ ability to strike the ball cleanly.

ALSO READ | ‘Why Should Fans Not Enjoy IND-PAK Games’: Ramiz Raja on 4-nation Series, Says ‘Politics Can be Set Aside’

“Look at the striking. He came out with a mission. He went for 49 runs in his four overs and he said, ‘I’m going to get those runs and more’. My word he spanked it all around the ground. There are hardly any mishits in that innings. Unbelievable," said Shastri.

“Even that mistimed shot almost went all the way, great effort (in the field) but it was a no ball. He ran the two, hit the next one for four before you could bat your eyelids, the last one went for six and that is it. Game, set and match. It’s like someone walking past them would tell him, ‘Thanks for spoiling a really good game of cricket’," he concluded.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here