3rd ODI: Bangladesh Opt to Bowl First, Ishan Kishan And Kuldeep Yadav in For India

Bangladesh captain Litton Das on Sunday won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series in which the hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead. India are being led in this final match by KL Rahul who replaced Rohit Sharma into the role after the latter flew home for consultation on a thumb injury he picked up during the second ODI.

Having already lost the series, the third ODI offers nothing but a chance for a consolation win for India who have been severely dented by injuries on the tour. Apart from Rohit, fast bowler Kuldeep Sen who made his debut in the series opener and Deepak Chahar have both been ruled out of the tour as well owing to various injuries.

“Injuries are not great and we’ve had a few of them. But it also gives opportunities to new guys," India stand-in captain Rahul said at the toss.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

India have made a couple of changes with Ishan Kishan replacing Rohit while Kuldeep Yadav including in the place of Chahar.

“We always want to win and give our best for the country. But sometimes it doesn’t happen. There’s never an international game that doesn’t have pressure.," Rahul said.

Bangladesh have also made a couple of changes - Taskin Ahmed in place of Nasum Ahmed while Yasir Ali gets a game with Najmul Shanto benched.

Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk/captain), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das (captain), Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here