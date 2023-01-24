3rd ODI: Centurions Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma Star as India Complete 3-0 Whitewash Over New Zealand

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill continued their explosive run as new opening pair as India crushed New Zealand in the third ODI to complete a 3-0 whitewash. It was another dominant show from India as they outclassed Tom Latham and Co. and registered a massive 90-run victory at Holkar Stadium, Indore. The openers set the platform for the hosts as both of them smashed sensational centuries to put New Zealand on the back early in the game.

India posted a mammoth 385/9 on the scoreboard and New Zealand once again crumbled under pressure and were bowled out of 295 in 41.2 overs.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Highlights

Gill, who has been in terrific form, ended the series on a high with a 112-run knock. He looked in imperious form during his magnificent innings which was laced with 13 fours and 5 sixes. The young batter stamped his authority over the Kiwi bowlers right from the start and reached the triple-figure mark in 72 balls.

While skipper Rohit Sharma also ended his 3-year-long century drought in ODIs with his majestic 101-run knock. The 35-year-old batted with complete control as ended the drought in 83 balls. He slammed 9 fours and 6 sixes during his magnificent knock. However, he was dismissed after the century in the quest to play the big shot as Michael Bracewell castled him for 101.

The duo shared a 212-run partnership which is the highest opening partnership by any pair against New Zealand in ODIs. However, after the openers’ departure, the middle order failed to live up to the expectations. Virat Kohli (36), Ishan Kishan (17) and Suryakumar Yadav (14) failed to convert their good starts into a big scores as India lost wickets at regular intervals in middle-over.

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya regained his form with bat at the right time as he played a fighting knock of 54 runs in 38 balls which was laced with three fours and as many sixes. The 29-year-old shared a 54-run stand with Shardul Thakur (25). However, He was dismissed in the penultimate over by Jacob Duffy in an attempt to hit a big shot but India still managed to post 385/9 in 50 overs.

In reply, Devon Conway scored a majestic century to keep New Zealand alive in the game but the visitors lost way after his departure. The southpaw displayed his class during the 138-run knock which was laced with 12 fours and 8 sixes. His presence in the middle put the Indian bowlers under pressure but tearaway pacer Umran Malik got the better of him which completely shifted the momentum.

Conway shared a 106-run stand with Henry Nicholls for the second wicket after Finn Allen was dismissed for a duck in the first over by Pandya.

Shardul Thakur broke the backbone of the New Zealand team with three quick wickets of Daryl Mitchell (24), Tom Latham (0) and Glenn Phillips (5). New Zealand failed to recover from that as Michael Bracewell (26) also failed to convert the start into a big score.

Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav were pick of the bowlers for India with three wickets each.

