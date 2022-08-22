3rd ODI: Fans Blast Pakistan's Slow Batting Approach Against Netherlands

Pakistan managed to eke out a 9-run victory against the Netherlands in the final ODI on Sunday to secure a 3-0 whitewash in the series. The side had to face severe criticism from fans for their over-cautious batting approach that nearly cost them the match. After opting to bat first on a tricky Rotterdam pitch, the Pakistan side was bowled out for 206 in 49.4 overs. The batters were too conservative with the bat for much of the innings as they managed just 105 runs by the end of the 30th over.

While wickets kept falling at regular intervals, skipper Babar Azam yet again carried the weight of the batting on his shoulders. His steady 125-ball 91 held the Pakistan innings together and mustered a modest total.

However, fans weren’t happy with the substandard batting performance from the side. Many took to social media to diss Babar Azam and company for their dismal performance.

Here are some of the reactions from the agitated fans:

“Poor batting from top 3 against a club level opposition. This slow approach will take Pak cricket nowhere" said one fan.

Another user said, “Pakistan batting is so poor. The 2019 World Cup ended 3 years before still there isn’t a no. 5 Batsman in ODIss. Rizwan has such a poor average his performance in ODIs are pathetic"

“Pakistan team performance is very poor against the Netherlands today. They have dropped way too many catches, missed run-out chances, and the bowling and batting looked below par at times. Wake up call??" one fan said.

One user made a witty tweet by posting Babar’s picture along with a turtle. “If ICC ever organizes a race between Babar Azam and a turtle, who do you think will win?" the user wrote in the caption.

There was another hilarious tweet that had the meme of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover.

The Netherlands sniffed an opportunity to take home a consolation win in the last ODI. However, the Pakistan pace duo of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim destroyed the Dutch batting unit and saved the day for the Babar Azam-led side.

Pakistan will now head out to the United Arab Emirates to play the much anticipated Asia Cup 2022 encounter against bitter rivals India on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

