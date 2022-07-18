Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya powered India to a sensational 5-wicket win over England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Pant scored an unbeaten century while Pandya produced an all-round show with both bat and ball as India chased down the 260-run target with 47 balls to spare.

The win helped India clinch the three-match series 2-1 as the English batters had a forgettable time as they failed to give a tough fight to the visiting bowlers throughout the series.

Pantastic Pant Shines Under Pressure

Advertisement

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter has silenced his critics with a sensational century to get the job done for India in the series-decider. Pant is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket and he proved it several times in Tests but there were some doubts over his white-ball credentials, however, he cleared them all on Sunday by showing maturity during his 125-run knock which helped India seal the series 2-1. With a sensational century, Pant has entered an elusive list of Indian wicketkeepers to slam a century outside Asia. He is the third Indian wicketkeeper to achieve the feat after Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul.

India vs England 3rd ODI Match Highlights

Pant came out to bat at number 4 for India ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. He started his innings on a slow note to get settled in the middle. However, the quick wickets of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav put pressure on him. The wicketkeeper batter handled it with maturity.

Here are the talking points from third ODI match between India and England.

All-round Pandya Steals Show

Hardik Pandya continues his sublime form with both bat and the ball as he claimed four wickets for just 24 in 7 overs. He attacked the English batters with short balls and dismissed their premier batters Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler. He was also quite economical with the ball. The 28-year-old followed it up with a sensational performance with the bat and scored crucial 71 runs. He shared a 133-run stand for the fifth wicket to revive India’s chase when England were in the driver’s seat. The duo took the game away from the hosts to script a memorable win for India. With a wide array of strokes at their disposal, both Pant and Hardik went about their task in a professional manner, rarely looking in any sort of discomfort. Pandya’s knock was laced with 10 fours.

Advertisement

India Top-order Fails Again

Advertisement

It was the second consecutive flop show by the Indian top-order in the ODI series. The top 3 - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion with just 38 runs on the scoreboard. Kohli and Rohit scored 17-run each, while Dhawan was dismissed on just 1. The southpaw looked rusty throughout this series and scored just 41 runs in three matches. He has already lost his place in India’s T20I team and the poor show in England is going to raise questions in the ODI team too. However, he will lead the Indian team in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies which gives him an added advantage of being a certainty in the playing XI.

IND vs ENG: All-Round Hardik Pandya, Sublime Rishabh Pant Power India To Series Win

Advertisement

Virat Kohli’s Vulnerability Exposed Again

Things are turning bad to worse for Virat Kohli as he once again got dismissed cheaply. He looked solid at the start and scored three boundaries to reach 17 but then once again his vulnerability outside off-stump got exposed and he nicked the ball outside off-stump behind the stump to the wicketkeeper. It has been a forgettable tour for Kohli who failed to score big in all three formats. In the rescheduled fifth Test he scored 11 and 20. While he managed to get 12 runs off two T20Is he played, it continued in the ODIs where he scored 16 and 17 in the last two ODIs. He has been rested for the upcoming tour of the West Indies.

On and Off Day For Siraj

Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj, who replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah in the XI, didn’t disappoint the team management and picked two crucial wickets in his first over itself. He dismissed two in-form England batters Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root on ducks in the same over which put England on the backfoot straightaway. He was excellent in his first spell but got hammered by the English batters after that as he turned out to be the most expensive bowler for India in the match. He gave away 66 runs in 9 overs at an economy rate of 7.30 which also included 9 wides.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here