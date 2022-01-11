3rd Test, Tea Report: Kohli Fights As South Africa Reduce India to 141/4

Kagiso Rabada led a testing spell of fast bowling under overcast skies in Cape Town with India reaching 141/4 at tea on Day 1 of 3rd Test against South Africa. India lost Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession before Rishabh Pant joined captain Virat Kohli as the pair led ensured no further damage.

Resuming after the lunch on 75/2, it was Marco Jansen who produced the breakthrough when he set up Pujara nicely to have him nicking one to wicketkeeper on 43. The dismissal saw an end to his 52-run partnership with Kohli for the third wicket too.

Rahane, who scored a brisk fifty in India’s second innings in Johannesburg, didn’t last long as he was given out caught-behind off Rabada on 9. The former Test vice-captain reviewed the decision but ultra-edge saw a spike.

The tourists were reduced to 116/4 and Rabada was in the midst of a fine spell, looking to pick a wicket every time he came to bowl. However, Kohli showed immense patience to drop anchor, leading the fight in his unbeaten 40 off 139.

Pant is unbeaten on 12 off 30.

Earlier, India opted to bat first under overcast Cape Town sky and lost both their openers cheaply. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal started well, adding 31 runs,

However, Rahul nicked one from Duanne Olivier to be out caught-behind on 12 and then Agarwal departed in the following over while pushing hard at an outside off delivery to be caught at second slip on 15.

>Brief Scores: India 141/4 in 54 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Virat Kohli 40*; Kagiso Rabada 2/52) at tea vs South Africa

