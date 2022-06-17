'4-5 Guys Put The Whole Test Series at Risk...For a Bowl of Nando's': Tim Paine Slams 'Selfish' India Cricketers For Alleged Breach of Covid Protocols

During India’s tour of Australia in 2020-21, a video shared by a fan on social media created a storm when five prominent members of the traveling squad were filmed to have been eating inside a restaurant in Melbourne in what was alleged to be a breach of covid protocols.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini were seen eating outdoors with the fan who shot the video claiming he paid their bills and hugged one of them. However, the fan then made a a u-turn on his claim saying the India cricketers maintained their distance.

Soon Australian media started reporting that the India cricketers were under investigation by the BCCI for the alleged flouting of rules, a claim the board would later deny claiming there was no violation.

Now, in a docuseries, the then Australia Test captain Tim Paine has slammed the India cricketers for eating out and putting the entire series at risk, terming it as a ‘selfish’ act.

“I mean those 4-5 guys put the whole Test series at risk. For what? For a bowl of Nando’s, chips or wherever they went, like I just find that pretty selfish to be honest," Paine said on Bando Mein Tha Dum currently streaming on VOOT.

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins who has now succeeded Paine as their Test captain, said the incident did ‘annoy’ few of their cricketers in the light of the sacrifices they were themselves making by spending Christmas away from their families.

“It did annoy quite a few of the boys. Especially the ones who had to spend a Christmas without their families. That was sacrificing quite a bit to be there on that tour to hear that the other team were flouting the rules and not taking it as seriously," Cummins said.

However, Ajinkya Rahane, who was then the stand-in India captain in the absence of Virat Kohli, said the news was wrong and the cricketers were only waiting inside the eatery waiting for their ‘takeaway order’.

“The players who appeared in the pictures were actually waiting for their takeaway order. Due to bad weather, they had to wait inside. The story that appeared in the news was really wrong," Rahane said.

