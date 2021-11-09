4 Overs, 2 Wickets, 0 Runs: Vidharbha Spinner Bowls 4 Maiden Overs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Vidarbha spinner Akshay Karnewar scripted history on Monday by bowling all maiden overs in his four-over spell in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Manipur in Mangalagiri. Not only he conceded zero runs in his spell but also managed to scalp two wickets, becoming the first bowler ever to achieve this feat in Men’s T20 cricket.

Vidharbha posted a mammoth total of 222 runs in their quota of 20 overs after opting to bat first. Batsman Jistesh Sharma’s unbeaten 71 off 31 deliveries and 49 not out from Apoorv Wankhede helped the team set a 223-run target.

>ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri Delivers Final Dressing Room Speech: ‘This’ll Go Down As One Of The Great Teams That Has Played The Game’

Advertisement

After the batters’ onslaught, it was the bowlers who wreaked havoc to bundle out Manipur for just 55 runs in just 16.3 overs. The duo of Akshay Karnewar and Atharva Taide spun a web around opponent batters as they picked two wickets each without conceding a single run.

Karnewar leaked no runs in his four overs. He dismissed the likes of S Laiphangbam and Johnson Singh. Taide, on the other hand, bowled just one over that turned out to be a double-wicket maiden.

No other batters than Karnajit Yumnam (18) and captain Narsingh Yadav (10) could score in double digits. As a result, Vidharbha won the game by 167 runs.

With three more matches left, Vidarbha lead the Plate Group with 16 points in their kitty. They have four more points than Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya. Andhra hold the T20 record for the largest margin of victory, a 179-run win over Nagaland in the 2019 edition of the meet.

>ALSO READ | Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri Era Biggest Wins: ‘New India’ Comes to The Fore in Tough Overseas Assignments

Karnewar has bagged six wickets so far in the tournament and has been a consistent performer for Vidarbha.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here