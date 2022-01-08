5 players who were signed by Rajasthan Royals but never played game for RR in IPL

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the Indian Premier League for the first time. Under Shane Warne’s leadership, the Jaipur-based franchise wrote the ultimate underdog narrative, defeating the Chennai Super Kings in the final to win the IPL 2008.However, since then, the Royals have never been able to get their hands on the trophy despite signing talents such as Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Rahul Dravid, Ajinkya Rahane, Jofra Archer, Karun Nair, Sanju Samson, and others.

Their ability to scout and manage getting players in money-saving deals has always been commended. Here is a look at 5 players that were bought by Rajasthan Royals but never ended up playing for the side:

Advertisement

>Justin Langer

Current Australian head coach Justin Langer was a member of the Rajasthan Royals squad that won the IPL in 2008. Interestingly, he was retained by the side even in 2009 but he never ended up making his debut in the league. Langer only appeared in one match with the Rajasthan Royals. It was in the British Asian Challenge T20 Charity match against Middlesex.

>Aakash Chopra

Former cricketer and now commentator Aakash Chopra played for two teams in the IPL. While many fans recall Chopra’s association with Kolkata Knight Riders in the early seasons, it’s a lesser known fact that he was also a member of the Rajasthan Royals club. Chopra signed an IPL contract with the Royals in 2011 and lasted with the team for two seasons. However, he never ended up donning the RR jersey on field.

>Deepak Chahar

Advertisement

Deepak Chahar has now become one of MS Dhoni’s go-to bowlers during his time with the Chennai Super Kings but we could have been acquainted with his skills a decade ago if the Rajasthan Royals had picked him in their Playing XI even once in 2011. The Jaipur-based team signed the right-arm bowler ahead of the fourth IPL season. Chahar, like Chopra, was a member of the RR squad for two years but never played a game for the side.

>Paul Collingwood

Advertisement

Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood made his IPL debut in 2010 with the Delhi Daredevils and was a member of the Rajasthan Royals squad in 2011 and 2012. However, he did not play a single game for them.

>Dinesh Chandimal

Interestingly, the Rajasthan Royals signed the right-handed Sri Lanka batter to his first IPL deal in 2012. However, Dinesh Chandimal has yet to appear in an IPL match.

Advertisement

>

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here