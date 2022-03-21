5 Skippers Who Have A Lot At Stake In IPL 2022

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin from March 26, with a match between last year’s finalists Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Some teams had to press the restart button, while two new franchises have also been added to the league – the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT). However, the centre of attraction would be some old and new captains as follow:

KL Rahul

KL Rahul’s performance with the willow has been consistent. In the last few seasons, he has hammered over 600 runs each. However, despite his stunning performances, Punjab could not reach the playoffs in the four seasons, where he captained the franchise. As captain, though, Rahul did not seem very convincing for Punjab in the last two seasons. Questions were also raised over his captaincy after India lost the matches that he led in the South Africa tour. Therefore, his leadership for Lucknow Super Giants will be under the scanner.

Hardik Pandya

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya has indeed come a long way in the cricketing world. Pandya who served as an all-rounder in MI will now lead one of the two new franchises, Gujarat Titans, in the IPL this time. Though he does not have much experience as a captain either at the international or domestic level, this will be an entirely new inning for Pandya. It is not going to be easy for the cricketer as he will have to lead from the front a team that looks rather thin on paper.

Faf Du Plessis

When Virat Kohli stepped down from the post of skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), there were talks about who would probably lead the squad. A couple of names were in news, but the franchise surprised everyone as they acquired Faf at the mega auction for Rs. 7 crore, and further announced him as their new captain. The 37-year-old will have a big challenge on hand as RCB, despite having some of the big names, never won the IPL title.

Rishabh Pant

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant impressed cricket lovers during the Test series against Sri Lanka as the cricketer displayed some fireworks from his willow. Last year, ahead of the tournament when Shreyas Iyer got injured, Pant took over as Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper. DC performed well in the first half and the franchise retained Pant as the leader for the UAE leg even though Iyer was available. Under Pant’s captaincy, Delhi finished first in the points table but unfortunately failed to make the finals. This year, the challenge is even bigger as unlike last year, DC looks weaker on paper. Therefore, his leadership will be closely watched.

Mayank Agarwal

When Rahul moved to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Punjab Kings acquired Shikhar Dhawan, there were reports that the latter will be made the skipper for the upcoming 15th season. Brushing away the rumours, Punjab appointed Mayank Agarwal as the PBKS captain. The captaincy is said to be a reward for Agarwal owing to his consistent performances over the last two seasons.

