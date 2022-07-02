5th Test Day 2: Ravindra Jadeja Hits Ton, Jasprit Bumrah Slams Stuart Broad as India Dominate 1st Session

Ravindra Jadeja slammed his third Test century, while captain Jasprit Bumrah displayed his power-hitting ability with the bat to power India to 416 all out in 84.5 overs against England on Day 2. England pacer James Anderson claimed a five-wicket haul but the first session completely belonged to the Indian team as Jadeja scored his century with back-to-back boundaries, Shami also connected a couple of fours and in the end, Bumrah ripped apart Stuart Broad as the veteran pacer bowled the most expensive over in Test cricket - 35.

England dismissed India for 416 and then reached 16 for one in 3 overs when heavens opened up, disrupting play here as the two teams decided to take early lunch.

The visitors started Day 2 proceedings with an aggressive approach and Jadeja didn’t waste much time reaching the three-digit mark but soon after his ton, he got castled by Anderson with a ‘jaffa’. The southpaw scored 104 runs off 194 balls laced with 13 boundaries.

India lost Jadeja and Shami (16) in quick succession and the 400-run mark looked difficult for the visitors with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the middle facing English pacers under overcast conditions. However, captain Bumrah had other plans as he stamp his authority over Broad who claimed his 550th Test wicket in the same innings.

Bumrah smashed two sixes and four fours to amass 35 runs off Stuart Broad and create a world record for scoring the most runs in an over in Test cricket.

The Indian skipper pulled the first ball of the over for a boundary over long-leg. The English pacer stuck with his plan to attack Bumrah with a short ball but the second ball went high over wicketkeeper Sam Billings’ head for five wides.

More agony followed for Broad as Bumrah bludgeoned a full toss over mid-on for another boundary and then got an inside edge to fine leg for another boundary. Bumrah fell while trying to swat Broad over deep square leg, but the ball sailed comfortably for the fourth boundary of the over.

Broad bowled another short ball and Bumrah pulled brilliantly over fine leg for six, giving him the world record.

However, Anderson bowled the next over and he dismissed Mohammed Siraj to end Team India’s entertaining show on 416. While Bumrah remained unbeaten on 31 runs off 16 balls laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes.

In reply, England lost their opener Alex Lees early who was dismissed by the star of session Bumrah on 6.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 416 all-out in 84.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 104; James Anderson 5/60)

England 1st innings: 16 for 1 in 3 overs (Zak Crawley 7; Jasprit Bumrah 1/11).

