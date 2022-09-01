Home » Cricket Home » News » 6, 6, 6, 0, 6: Suryakumar Yadav Launches Assault Against Honk Kong Bowler Haroon Arshad in Final Over - WATCH



By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2022, 09:58 IST

Dubai (UAE)

Suryakumar Yadav playing a shot against Hong Kong


The 17th and 18th over saw India getting 15 and 13 runs, respectively. However, it was the final six deliveries that put the Men in Blue in the driver’s seat

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli made the day of every Indian cricket fan with their rollicking knocks against Hong Kong on Wednesday night. The duo stitched an unbeaten 98-run stand for the third wicket, adding 57 runs in the last three overs. In due course, they brought up their respective half-centuries, helping India set Hong Kong a humongous target of 198 runs.



ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

While Kohli had reached his fifty, Suryakumar was on 42 when he took the strike in the final over. The action began with the first ball getting dispatched over sweeper cover while the next one flew over the deep extra cover. Two consecutive sixes helped Yadav get his 6th T20I half-century off just 22 balls but that wasn’t the end.

Suryakumar hammered Haroon Arshad’s next ball straight down the ground to complete a hat-trick of sixes. The fourth six in the over came off the fifth delivery, scooped over the fine leg fence. The innings ended with a double while the top scorers of the game received a rousing reception in the dressing room. Suryakumar returned unbeaten for 68 off 26 deliveries while Kohli was not out for 59 off 44 balls.

Suryakumar also made it to the list of fastest fifties by Indians in T20Is following his whirlwind knock. Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh tops the charts, followed by KL Rahul and former opener Gautam Gambhir.

Fastest fifty by Indian batters in T20Is

Player NameOppositionBalls FacedYear
Yuvraj SinghEngland122007
KL RahulScotland182021
Gautam GambhirSri Lanka192009
Yuvraj SinghAustralia202007
Yuvraj SinghSri Lanka202009
Virat KohliWest Indies212017
Shikhar DhawanSri Lanka222016
Rohit SharmaWest Indies222016
Suryakumar YadavHong Kong222022

At the same time, Suryakumar equalled the record of Rohit Sharma for smashing the most number of runs by an Indian in T20Is. Yuvraj’s 36 in an over against England in 2007 remains at the top, followed by Yada and Rohit hitting 26 runs against Hong Kong and New Zealand, respectively.

After his blistering knock, the right-hand batter spoke about the shots he played and explained how he mastered the art.

“I haven’t practised those strokes, but I used to play rubber ball cricket with my friends when I was a kid and that is where these shots come from. The pitch was a little sticky before. Before I got out to bat, I spoke to Rohit and Rishabh and told them that I would try to take the tempo up and look for 170-175. I think we have a good score on this wicket," said Yadav during the innings break.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

About the Author

first published: September 01, 2022, 09:45 IST
last updated: September 01, 2022, 09:58 IST