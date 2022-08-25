6ixty 2022: Schedule, Full Squads, Format And More

Cricket has evolved significantly in recent times. It hasn’t been long enough when T20 cricket walked into collective consciousness and changed the cricketing world.

Its success has led to more condensed versions including T10 and The Hundred.

Not content with the numerous formats that cricket already boasts of, a brand new 60-ball competition has been launched by the Cricket West Indies.

The tournament titled ‘6ixty’ will be yet another franchise league that will take place in the Caribbean. The inaugural edition of the spectacular event is scheduled from August 24 to 28, just before the onset of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Here is everything you need to know about the brand new 6ixty tournament:

Format of the tournament

The rules of 6ixty cricket differs from T20 cricket. As the name implies, it is a 60-ball format or in simpler terms T10 cricket. The bowling team will bowl 30 balls from one end (first five overs) and 30 balls (next five overs) from the opposite end.

One bowler can bowl only a maximum of two overs.

The batting team will have two powerplays through the course of the innings. The batting side can activate another powerplay if they manage to smash two sixes in the first two overs of their innings.

The third powerplay can be activated between the third and the ninth over.

A new concept has been introduced called the ‘Mystery Fan Ball’ wherein a batsman will not be declared ‘out’ for a particular period of time. The initiation of this period during the innings will be determined by the voting of the fans.

A team will be deemed all out if they lose six wickets (and not 10 which is the case generally).

Teams of the tournament

A total of six teams will be featuring in the 6ixty tournament:

Barbados Royals (BR), Guyana Amazon Warriors (GMW), Jamaica Tallawahs (JT), St Lucia Kings (SLK), Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN)

Full Squads

These are the squads for the six sides that will trade their ply in the inaugural edition of the 6ixty tournament.

Schedule

The 6ixty 2022 will take place from August 24 to 29 with the 9 league stage matches being played till August 27. The two semi-final fixtures are scheduled for August 28, while the grand final will take place on August 29.

All the matches will be held at the Warner Park Stadium in St. Kitts.

