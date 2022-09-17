'7 Saal Jitna Karna Tha, Kar Liya': Ravi Shastri Says 'No' to Coaching Anymore, Wishes to Enjoy Cricket as Spectator

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has always been a flamboyant character, be it as a player, a commentator, or a coach. In his playing days, he was being looked upon as a match-winner. After retirement, when he picked up the mic and made an entry in the broadcasting arena, he left the viewers mesmerized with his powerful voice.

The same aura he carried with him when he returned to the Indian dressing room first as a manager and then as a coach. With Shastri at the helm, the Indian team explored unnavigated territories in world cricket, especially in the longest format of the game. Though there were no ICC trophies, India scripted history by defeating Australia twice in a row in their own backyard and dominating England in 2021.

After ending his tenure on a high, he claimed that his time in coaching has come to an end. In a conversation with Sports Today, Shastri said he will be viewing the game and enjoying it from the outside.

“Mera coaching ka hisaab khatham ho gaya (My time with coaching has come to an end). Saat saal jitna karna tha, mein kar liya (For seven years, I have done enough). If I’m doing some coaching, it will be at the grassroots level, for which I have a company that is doing it. I will participate in that. Otherwise, my time as a coach has come to an end. Now I will view the game from far away and enjoy it," said Shastri.

Shastri’s tenure ended last year after India’s unfortunate exit from the T20 World Cup. The Virat Kohli-led side suffered two straight losses – to Pakistan and New Zealand – that put their chances to qualify for the semi-finals in jeopardy. The team though won their next three games – against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland – but it was too late by then. India then got knocked out of the World Cup and further Shastri also hung his boots as a coach.

Earlier this year, Shastri returned to the commentary box during the IPL 2022. Currently, he is looking after the conduct of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 as the tournament’s commissioner.

