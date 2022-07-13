India opener Shikhar Dhawan teamed up with partner Rohit Sharma after more than four months and took India home in the opening ODI against England on Tuesday in London. They put up an unbeaten 114-run opening partnership, handing the Men in Blue a magnificent 10-wicket win.

It was the 18th 100-run partnership between Rohit and Dhawan for the 1st wicket. With this feat, they inched closer to the long-standing tally of 21 century stands for the opening wicket between Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar.

After the clinical victory against the Englishmen, Shikhar took to social media and shared a picture with his mate, Rohit. Both of them could be seen fist-bumping before entering the field for the chase of 111.

“9 years on, the bond is still strong @ImRo45. Congratulations to Team India for the spectacular victory," Dhawan captioned the photo.

The formidable pair of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan reached another milestone in ODI cricket. They now have 5108 runs among themselves as openers and stand fourth on the list of players with the highest opening partnership runs. The iconic duo of Sachin and Ganguly tops the list with a total of 6,609 runs.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been knowing each other since their U-19 days. Their journey as openers for India, especially in the 50-over format, flourished under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Back in 2013, when Team India arrived in England for the ICC Champions Trophy, Rohit was promoted up in the order and the results were phenomenal.

Since then, they have been frustrating opposition and stand as the 2nd best opening pair for India in the ODIs.

“Dhawan and I have played a lot of cricket together. We understand each other well, except for the first ball (where there was a mix-up between the two). We know what he brings for us; a very experienced player," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

India were a class apart when they took on England in the first ODI at the Oval. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was lethal with the ball in hand as he demolished the England batting line-up.

Bumrah broke Ashish Nehra’s record to register the best figures against England. Bumrah finished with career-best figures of 6 for 19 after scalping the crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Liam Livingstone.

