IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between India and Sri Lanka:

The second One Day International of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala at 07:00 PM IST on February 26, Saturday.

Following a clean sweep over West Indies, Men in Blue continued their domination over Sri Lanka as well. India delivered a complete performance as they scored a massive victory by 62 runs to go up in the series by 1-0. Ishan Kishan was the highlight of the match as he smacked 89 runs off just 56 balls.

Meanwhile, it was the same old story for Sri Lanka. The island nation is yet to find a solution to tackle its batting woes. Chasing a total of 199, the victors collapsed at just 137 runs. Sri Lanka need to come up with a good performance on Saturday to avoid losing another T20I series.

Ahead of the match between India and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs SL Telecast

Star Sports Network will be televising India vs Sri Lanka games in India.

IND vs SL Live Streaming

India vs Sri Lanka game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SL Match Details

India vs Sri Lanka contest will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala at 07:00 PM IST on February 26, Saturday.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Pathum Nissanka

Vice-Captain- Ishan Kishan

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL Probable XIs:

India: Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay

