A 4-0 Win Here Psychologically Send Strong Signal to the Opposition in WTC Final: Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri suggested that a 4-0 win over Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy will boost Rohit Sharma and Co’s confidence for the World Test Championship final. India have played quality cricket in the first two Test so far and claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead with dominant victories in Nagpur and Delhi.

The hosts registered a comprehensive win in Nagpur - an innings and 132 runs, while Australia managed some fightback in second Test but India won it by 6 wickets inside three days to stamp their authority.

The two teams will now clash in the Indore Test and a win there will help India seal a place in the WTC final for the second successive time. India played New Zealand in the 2021 WTC Final where they suffered a heartbreaking defeat.

Shastri, who was the head coach of India during the first edition of WTC, suggested that the 4-0 win over Australia will give India a psychological advantage in the WTC final this year in spite of it will be played in completely different conditions in England.

“A 4-0 win here psychologically does send a strong signal to the opposition," Shastri told ICC.

“There will be an impact, but conditions are different as Australia will have their fast bowlers back as a lot of them are injured,

“But that psychological dent will make India believe that, even in those conditions, they’re good enough to upstage Australia," he added.

Back-to-back defeats have put Australia under pressure now as the ongoing series is crucial for both sides to set up World Test Championship final.

The 60-year-old further talked about the struggles of the Australian batters against Indian spinners and said that is all because of a lack of belief in their defence.

“I think application (has let them down) more than anything else. The lack of belief in their own defence," Shastri said.

“The lack of application and the lack of discipline was unreal and Australia paid for it big time," he added.

The third Test match between India and Australia will be played in Indore starting from March 1.

