A Brief Overview of What Happened During the 2021 T20 World Cup

The Australian cricket team are all set to start their T20 World Cup title defence on Saturday (October 22). The hosts, in their opening World Cup fixture, will be up against New Zealand. At home, the Aussies will be eager to become the first team to defend the world champions title in T20I World Cup.

As Finch prepares to get his name in the record books with a record-second T20 World Cup victory, it is time to recall the last edition of the grand tournament.

The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup had taken place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14, 2021. The event was initially slated to take place in India but had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last edition of the T20 World Cup comprised of two rounds. Ireland, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Oman, Netherlands and Namibia had played in round one. After which, Bangladesh, Namibia, Scotland and Sri Lanka secured their place in the Super 12 stage.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan were placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage along with Afghanistan, New Zealand, Namibia and Scotland. Group 1, on the other hand, comprised teams like- Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh.

India, under Virat Kohli, suffered two back-to-back defeats at the Super 12 stage. In their opening encounter, India received a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan. The Men in Blue failed to qualify for the semi-finals, crashing out of the tournament after the Super 12 stage. Pakistan and New Zealand were the two teams to qualify for the last-four stage from Group 2.

England and Australia had qualified for the semi-finals from Group 1.

In the first semi-final, the Kiwis outclassed England and registered a five-wicket victory to seal their berth in the final. Aussies, on the other hand, registered a convincing five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second semi-final.

The summit clash between Australia and New Zealand took place on November 14, 2021, in Dubai. Batting first, the Kane Williamson-led side had posted a defendable total of 172. Australia, banking on Mitchell Marsh’s heroics, chased the target down comfortably with seven balls to spare, clinching their maiden T20 World Cup title.

