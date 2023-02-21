A Day After Being Dropped as India Test Vice-captain, KL Rahul Spotted at Mumbai Airport

India cricketer KL Rahul is going through a lean patch which has resulted in several former players raising questions over the team management’s unrelenting faith in the top-order batter. In the going Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rahul has mustered 38 runs across three innings while opening the innings for India.

The BCCI though subtly has dropped hints its patience with the 30-year-old is running out. For the remainder two Tests for the Australia Tests, Rahul has been dropped as the vice-captain although it remains to be seen if he will get the axe from the playing eleven as well.

On Sunday evening, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport with fans mobbing him for selfies.

Rahul recently got married to Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty.

Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has advised Rahul to play county cricket and then force his way back to the Test team.

In a series of Tweets, Prasad explained why he wants Rahul to be dropped.

“A few people thinking i have something personal against KL Rahul. Infact it is the opposite. I wish well for him and playing him in such form was never going to enhance his confidence. For him to earn his place back in Test cricket, now that the domestic season has ended," Prasad wrote.

:Rahul needs to play County cricket in England , score runs and earn his place back, much like Pujara did when he was dropped. Playing Test Cricket for the country and doing everything possible to get back in form will be the best answer. But will it be possible to skip the IPL?" he added.

Rahul made his international debut back in 2014 and has since played 47 Tests, scoring 2642 runs at 33.34 including 7 centuries and 13 half-centuries.

With the likes of Shubman Gill who has been in stunning form waiting on the bench, pressure is growing on Rahul to justify is spot in the eleven. India Test captain Rohit Sharma though publicly has thrown his weight behind the struggling batter.

