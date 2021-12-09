A Day After Sacking Him, BCCI Thanks Virat Kohli For His ODI Captaincy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday shared a post on Twitter thanking Virat Kohli for his services as Team India ODI captain. The cricket board announced Rohit Sharma as the new white-ball captain of the Indian team without acknowledging Kohli in the statement. The BCCI also faced flak on social media for the treatment of Kohli who is one of India’s most successful captains.

“A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. Flag of IndiaTop with upwards arrow above. Thank you Captain @imVkohli #TeamIndia," BCCI wrote on Twitter.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday announced Rohit as the new captain of Team India in ODIs. Kohli relinquished his T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, the 33-year-old didn’t step down from his role in the ODIs as he was sacked by BCCI from the position.

During his ODI captaincy tenure, Kohli failed to guide India to an ICC title which always put his leadership qualities under the scanner. However, the 33-year-old led the Men in Blue to several historic bilateral series wins which makes him one of the most successful ODI captains in Indian history.

The 33-year-old has one of the most illustrious records as ODI captain with historic series wins over New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and West Indies on their soil.

>Virat Kohli as India’s ODI captain:

Matches – 95

Won – 65

Lost – 27

Tie – 1

No Result – 2

Winning Percentage – 70.43

Meanwhile, Rohit has also been named the vice-captain of the Test team as he replaced out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane for the position. BCCI also announced a squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa. The Kohli-led side will begin the tour with the Boxing Day Test, on December 26, against the Proteas that will be played in Centurion. The second Test begins on January 3 in Johannesburg while third game of the 3-match series will commence from January 11 in Cape Town.

