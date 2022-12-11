'A Day That I Won’t Forget': Ishan Kishan Pens Heartwarming Note After a Historic Double Ton Against Bangladesh

Ishan Kishan grabbed the eyeballs with his rollicking knock against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI in Chattogram on Sunday. Coming into the playing XI as Rohit Sharma’s replacement, the youngster made the most of the opportunity and became the fastest batter in the world to score a double ton. He joined the elite list of batters including legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Chris Gayle, and is also the youngest batter to score a double-ton in ODIs.

It was a great moment for the viewers as well because hardly any other steals the show when someone like Virat Kohli is in the middle. But Ishan was the center of attraction when the duo was there at the crease. The 24-year-old smashed 10 sixes and 24 boundaries in his knock of 210 runs off 131 deliveries. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed was the lucky bowler to have dismissed the Indian opener in the 36th over.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli Dances With Ishan Kishan to Celebrate Southpaw’s Double Century

Ishan was adjudged the player of the match for his memorable innings. India may have lost the series 2-1, but the youngster helped the team deny a whitewash. After the game, he took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt note to thank all his well-wishers, stating that knock will remain close to his heart.

“I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything," Kishan tweeted.

Advertisement

Kishan was a very elated man because he not only got a century but converted it into a double ton in the third ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

“It was a perfect wicket and situation to bat on. I was just looking to watch the ball properly, and go with the flow. At this level, whenever you get the chance, you need to make the most out of it. I was just picking the ball and the bowlers, and things were going my way!" he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Advertisement

“The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear — if the ball is there, I’ll go for it. I’m blessed to hear my name amid such legends. Still feel when I got out — 15 overs were left. Could’ve scored 300 also. The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear: if the ball is there, I’ll go for it," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here