A Deep Dive Into Legal Tussle Between Mohammad Shami And Hasin Jahan

A sessions court in West Bengal has directed India pacer Mohammad Shami to pay Rs 1,30,000 monthly as maintenance to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan and his daughter. The order was pronounced by the Alipore court on Monday. Shami will now reportedly be paying Rs 50,000 as personal alimony to Hasin Jahan and the remaining Rs 80,000 will be the cost of maintenance of their daughter. According to reports, Hasin Jahan may file an appeal in a higher court seeking larger compensation.

Here we look at the timeline of the Mohammad Shami-Hasin Jahan legal tussle.

Case History

The clash between Mohammad Shami and Hasin Jahan started in March 2018. Hasin Jahan accused Shami of cheating and domestic violence. She posted screenshots of Mohammad Shami’s alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women. She also shared photos and phone numbers of the women.

Jahan alleged that Shami and his family had even tried to kill her. Hasin Jahan said that she tried to let go of things for the sake of their family. However, when she found out about the cricketer’s alleged obscene chats with multiple women, she decided to take legal action.

Accusations

Following her complaint, the India cricketer was booked under several non-bailable charges.

Mohammad Shami, in a social media post, claimed that the allegations levelled against him are false. “Hi, I’m Mohammad Shami. Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe badnam karne (sic) or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai. [Hi, I’m Mohammad Shami. The latest news and updates regarding my personal life, are totally baseless and false. This is just a conspiracy to malign me and bring bad repute to my performance]," Shami wrote.

Mohammad Shami and his elder brother Hasib Ahmad were questioned by the women’s grievance cell of Kolkata Police in connection with the case in April 2018. Matters got worse for the pacer after an arrest warrant was issued against him by the Alipore Court in September 2019. However, the arrest warrant later stayed.

Hasin Jahan had also alleged that Shami could be involved in match-fixing after making claiming that he had accepted money from a Pakistani woman. The fast bowler finally got some reprieve after he was absolved of all charges by BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) in March 2018. Shami was also awarded the Grade ‘B’ annual retainership contract by BCCI .

Court Order

The January 23 order by the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Alipore (South 24 Paraganas) modifies a previous order that directed Shami to pay Rs 80,000 per month towards the maintenance of his daughter. The cricketer will now pay an additional Rs 50,000 as maintenance to his estranged wife. Shami has been directed to pay the maintenance amount by the 10th day of the succeeding month of the English calendar. “The order is to take effect from the date of filing of the interim application. The respondent number 1 is further directed to pay interim maintenance to the minor child as directed by the Ld Trial Court and the said order is to take effect from the date of filing of the interim application," read the court’s order.

Coming back to on-field events, Mohammad Shami was last seen in action during the second ODI against New Zealand in January 2023 in Raipur. He was also adjudged Man of the Match after picking up three wickets in the contest. India won the match convincingly by eight wickets.

