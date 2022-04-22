'A Great Fight But We Lost Too Many Early Wickets': Rohit Sharma Blames Batting Failure For 7th Defeat

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is having a nightmare of a season - both as a leader and a batter. The bat isn’t doing the talk and his players aren’t able to jot together a win in seven attempts now. Facing their biggest rivals Chennai Super Kings on Thursday evening in IPL 2022, MI did produce a fight despite a batting failure but MS Dhoni snatched the contest away from them in the final over to keep them winless.

Rohit cut a sorry figure during a post-match interview with the host broadcaster and he pinned the blame squarely in his team’s batting failure. MI lost three wickets in three overs after being put in to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium including that of Rohit for a first-ball duck with Mukesh Choudhary accounting for all those of them.

It was thanks to Tilak Verma, who hit an unbeaten fifty that MI were able to put on board a fighting total of 155/7.

“In the end it was a great fight from us, we were in the game after not batting well, the bowlers kept us in, but in the end you know how towering MSD can be and he took them home," Rohit said after the match.

Rohit though said there’s hard to point out what exactly the team is doing wrong that they have ended up with seven defeats on the trot. “It’s hard to put a finger on anything, but we’re not starting well in the match. If you lose quick wickets, you’ll always be playing the catching game. But I thought we did well to keep them under pressure, we did so until the last over, but Pretorius and Dhoni took them home," he explained.

Rohit said against CSK the fact they lost too many early wickets put them on the backfoot. “We always back ourselves to do well, but as I said, we lost too many early wickets, we did make a good comeback with both bat and ball, but it wasn’t enough in the end," he said.

