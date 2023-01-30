'A Landmark Day': Rahul Dravid and Team On India U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Triumph

Team India scripted history by defeating England in the final of the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday, January 29. Congratulatory tweets have poured in from all corners for the Shafali Verma-led team. But one special tweet stood out.

After the euphoric win, BCCI tweeted a video of a special message from the Indian men’s senior cricket team.

In the video, coach Rahul Dravid said, “Today was the landmark day for India Under-19 Women’s cricket team and they had a fantastic day. I would like to pass it on to the winning Under-19 Boys captain to pass on a message to young girls."

ALSO READ| Live Cricket News, Daily Updates January 30: CM Khattar Meets Shafali Verma’s Family; India U19 ‘Kala Chashma’ Celebration Viral

Advertisement

Dravid then passed the mic to Prithvi Shaw, who had led the India U-19 team to lift the World Cup in 2018 in New Zealand. It was only fitting that he applauded the U-19 Women’s team.

Shaw said, “I think, it’s a great achievement. Everyone wants to congratulate the Under-19 Women’s team. So Congratulations!" The short video ends with the entire senior squad cheering for the victorious India U-19 team.

Many Twitter users have praised BCCI for their touching gesture.

One fan tweeted, “Yeahhhh it’s really wholesome. Thanks, BCCI bro for this sweet video."

India’s win at the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup is indeed a landmark event in the development of women’s cricket in the country.

Advertisement

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad has managed to do what their seniors haven’t been able to do in the last few years - clearing the final hurdle of an ICC tournament.

ALSO READ| Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Visits Shafali Verma’s House in Rohtak After U-19 World Cup Triumph

A determined Indian team produced an all-round show to emerge as the first-ever winners of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. In the high-stakes final, skipper Shafali Verma won the toss and chose to field first at Senwes Park.

Advertisement

The Indian bowling unit backed up the decision of their skipper by skittling England for just 68 runs inside 18 overs.

Titas Sadhu ran into England’s batting line-up by picking up six wickets. While chasing the low target, India lost Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat early in the innings. However, a steady third-wicket stand of 46 between Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha sealed India’s sensational win.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here