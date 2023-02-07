'A Limited Overs Legend': Fans React To Australia's World Cup Winning Captain Aaron Finch's Retirement

Australia’s T20 World Cup-winning skipper Aaron Finch announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, February 7. The announcement was quite expected following his decision to retire from the fifty-over format last year. “Realising that I won’t be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event," Finch told the reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Finch’s decision to hang up his boots, led to an outpouring of reactions on social media. Tributes started pouring in from cricketers and fans and followers of the game.

Finch’s long-time opening partner David Warner also shared his wishes for him on Instagram. “Well done on an amazing career brother. Thank you for all the entertainment, laughter, joy and little grumpiness at times. You’ve done us all very proud," Warner wrote while posting a photo of himself batting with Finch.

Cricket Australia thanked Aaron Finch for producing several memorable moments. “Our World Cup-winning, longest-serving men’s T20I captain has called time on a remarkable career. Thanks for everything Aaron Finch," CA tweeted.

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Renegades branded their skipper Aaron Finch a “great" of Australian cricket. “A great of Australian cricket. Congrats on an amazing international career, Finchy," Melbourne Renegades tweeted.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist considered Aaron Finch one of the best players ever to play the game. “Sits on the top shelf. No question. Congrats Aaron Finch," Gilchrist tweeted.

Cricket Australia, in another tweet, paid a heart-warming tribute to Aaron Finch. “One of the greats in his own right. Aaron Finch’s legacy on the Australian Men’s Cricket Team will live on forever," the tweet read.

Thanking Aaron Finch for creating memories, a fan shared a clip of his explosive batting.

Another fan recalled that Aaron Finch is the only batter in international cricket to score more than 150 runs in an inning twice.

In T20I cricket, only five players have been able to score more runs than Aaron Finch. The Aussie batter will end his 12-year-long career with 3120 runs in T20I cricket. He is also Australia’s highest men’s run-scorer in this format.

Aaron Finch has two centuries and 19 half-centuries in T20I cricket. He was named the best T20 batter in 2018. Finch scored 172 against Zimbabwe in T20I in 2018 and it still remains to be the highest individual score in the format. Moreover, the 36-year-old notched the third-highest individual T20I score- 156, against England in 2013.

In ODIs, Aaron Finch has 5406 runs to his name. The Victoria-born recorded 17 centuries and 30 half centuries in the fifty-over format.

