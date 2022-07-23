'A Little Casual': Former India Cricketer Slams Shubman Gill For Throwing Away His Wicket

In the absence of regular captain and opener Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan walked out to bat with Shubman Gill after India were put in to bat by West Indies during the first ODI on Friday. The pair stitched a century stand, giving their team a superb start.

Gill in particular looked in sublime touch as he made a solid claim for the role of third opener in the ODI setup. He made 64 off 53 with the help of six fours and two sixes and looked set for a big score.

However, a moment of laziness resulted in the 22-year-old losing his wicket, something which was slammed by former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar who was on commentary duties.

During the 18th over of Indian innings, Gill played one from Alzarri Joseph towards midwicket. However, the opener was casual in his approach for a single.

As luck would have it, an alert Nicholas Pooran will quickly released the throw towards the non-striker’s end for a direct hit and Gill was found short of the crease, forcing him to to take a long walk back to the pavilion.

“He (Gill) looked a little casual," Agarkar said. He took a little bit easier today. And that (run out) is the one thing you don’t want to do. Shikhar Dhawan is probably going to teach him today, that once you get a start, don’t be casual and give it away."

While pointing out that Gill should’ve been more aware of the fielders, Agarkar said the youngster will learn with experience. “That run-out, that is too casual. You have to be aware of the situation, be intelligent. But he will learn it as time goes," he said.

India went on to post 308/7 with Dhawan (97), Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54) hitting half-centuries. In reply, West Indies made it a close affair but fell short of the target by just three runs to finish with 305/6.

