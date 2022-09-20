'A Lot of Stuff Goes Unspoken in Men's Sport': Ricky Ponting Lauds Virat Kohli For Opening up on Family's Influence

Virat Kohli’s long awaited 71st century came after over 1,000 days in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022. Post the match, he dedicated the ton to his wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter, Vamika.

Kohli credited Anushka for backing him during the lean patch in his career and said that she helped him put things in perspective.

Also Read: India’s Sixth Bowler?: Kohli Bowls in The Nets Ahead of First T20I Against Australia

Australian legend Ricky Pointing lauded Kohli for acknowledging the family’s support.

Advertisement

Speaking in the latest episode of The ICC Review, Ponting said that it’s great to see Kohli back in the runs.

Pointing, whose record of 71 international centuries Kohli drew level with, noted that the Indian looked “happy and relieved" after the game against Afghanistan.

“He (Kohli) was so happy, and I guess (he’s) relieved at the end of that game. He obviously spoke very fondly about his wife’s influence on the last couple of years of his life as well, which is also very nice to hear. A lot of that stuff goes unspoken about, in men’s sport in particular, “ the former Aussie captainsaid.

Post the match, Kohli was quoted saying, “You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That’s Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well."

On Kohli equalling his tally of international centuries, Pointing said, “It was only a matter of time."

Ponting isn’t sure if Kohli could surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 centuries but says that the 34-year-old is one of the all-time greats and there is still a long time to go in his career.

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik vs Rishabh Pant: Who Should Get The Preference? KL Rahul Responds

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to be back on the field with the T20I series against Australia that gets underway from Mohali tonight. The star batter will be looking to continue his form from the Asia Cup and hope to it take it to the T20 World Cup.

India will also be facing South Africa at home before the showpiece event.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here