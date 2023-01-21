A Marriage Proposal for Kavya Maran at SA20 Game

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran is often in the news for her stunning looks and tremendous passion for the game. She manages the 2016 IPL champions and is deeply involved in the running of her franchise.

Therefore, she is a hot topic of discussion on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Recently, Kavya was once again trending on Twitter due to a hilarious screen grab.

A user tweeted a rather amusing screen grab from the SA20 game between Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. In the screen grab, one South African fan in the stadium can be seen carrying a board with the text - “a marriage proposal for Kavya Maran" - written on it. While sharing the screen grab, the Twitter user wrote, “A marriage proposal from the ground to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and SRH owner, Kavya Maran."

This tweet has gone viral with close to 100,000 views on the microblogging site. Fans have dropped interesting comments under the tweet. One Twitter user wrote, “Now sport’s stadium has become a proposing venue for everyone."

Another user replied, “Lol we are waiting for so many days and now he comes."

Such adorable banners for Kavya Maran are a common sight during the Indian Premier League.

Kavya is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the owner of Chennai-based media and television group Sun TV Network. Last year, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought the Port Elizabeth-based franchise in SA20 and named it as Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Kavya was even seen bidding for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the SA20 auction in September 2022. Kavya is often seen during the IPL auctions as well. Kavya, a graduate of New York University’s Stern School of Business, always makes her presence felt at these glittery events. Kavya’s team Sunrisers Eastern Cape have made a decent start to their SA20 campaign by winning three out of their five games. They are currently in the second position on the points table.

All six teams of the CSA T20 League have been acquired by IPL franchise owners. While Reliance Industries Ltd bought the Cape Town franchise, Chennai Super Kings acquired the Johannesburg-based franchise. The other three team owners are Rajasthan Royals (Paarl), Lucknow Super Giants (Durban) and JSW Sports (Pretoria).

