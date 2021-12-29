A Master of His Craft, Mohammad Shami Subtly Becoming a Legend In His Own Right

“Keep it simple, yaar. It is not rocket science."

This was Mohammad Shami’s first response to a long-winded question on what allowed him to pick up his sixth Test five-wicket haul and bring South Africa to their knees in the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

“If you’re a Test bowler, it’s crucial that you understand the conditions. It rained a lot the previous day, and then the weather was the exact opposite. You have to understand the conditions and control your line and length. Nothing changed, yaar. I bowled the way I usually bowl, focusing on my length."

It sounds simple, and when it is executed by a person like Shami, who is the fast-bowling equivalent of a monk who never stole a Ferrari, it sounds almost plausible.

The fact of the matter is that bowling as Shami did, on the third day of this Test, is very difficult for the best of the best, and nigh on impossible for the rest.

Shami is closer to 32 years of age than 31, and coming from a village near Moradabad, there exists a distinct possibility that he could be older than his registered age.

He has learned and earned wisdom on his side, and this is quite obvious in the manner in which he uses his wrist to present an upright seam, changes it slightly to slide the ball in and occasionally holds the ball cross-seam to bang a ball in that mat kick from back of a length or skid through.

Shami was forced to learn a lot about life and survival when he went to Kolkata to play club cricket, getting 500 rupees for a match and occasionally being forced to sleep in the tent of a maali in the maidans, when he had nowhere to go.

But what he has learnt to do with the ball is his own. He did not go to a pace academy or a high-performance centre. Shami did not have a big-name fast-bowling coach who would tell him how his action was open chested and what to do with it.

And thank the cricketing gods for that.

You take one electron out of an atom or add a proton, and you get a whole new element, as any scientist will tell you.

In Shami’s case, he had the good sense to know to listen to all the inputs, consider some and disregard most.

Shami became one of the pre-eminent fast bowlers of his generation by teaching himself what to do.

The basic building blocks were there: he bowled a length that was hard to score off, from a repeatable action. He could swing the ball, both ways, just enough. He could hold his wrist position. And, when the mood took him, or the situation warranted it, he could unleash a skinny bouncer that was difficult to either duck under or sway out of the way off.

But it has been long said that Shami is an unlucky bowler because he keeps beating the edge without getting wickets. The theory that experts propagated was that Shami was bowling a touch too short. If only he was half a yard fuller.

But Shami knows that if he bowled every ball up to the bat, he would be driven all day long. In South Africa, the speed guns are pegging him bowling in the low 130km range, with the occasional ball being quicker.

Watch the South African batsmen and nothing could be further from the truth.

They have been hurried, harrowed and snuffed out by a bowler whose genius is underappreciated.

Just as a left-hand batsman’s cover drive appears more aesthetically gorgeous than a similar stroke played by a right-hand bat, the gorgeousness of Shami’s bowling has been underplayed because of the subtlety of his craft.

Shami does not hoop the ball around corners as someone such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar can.

Shami does not generate the heat like Jasprit Bumrah, hitting batsmen on the helmet.

Shami does not give away scoring opportunities to buy wickets as Shardul Thakur has.

Shami is Shami, and his method has been good enough to get him 200 Test wickets.

The beauty and simplicity of Shami’s bowling are that he gives batsmen nothing, on a bad day, and bowls unplayable balls, on his day.

It is no wonder that only seven bowlers who have 200 sticks to their name, spend fewer balls picking up each wicket than Shami. Take in their names:

Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Waqar Younis, Malcolm Marshall, Allan Donald, Mitchell Starc, Fred Trueman.

Set aside Rabada and Starc, for the moment, because they’re still playing. The rest in that list? Each one is a legend in his own right.

And every Indian should realise, so is our own Mohammad Shami.

