A Poor IPL 2022 Further Muddles the Virat Kohli Conundrum

First thing first – 2022 is not the worst ever-batting season in the Indian Premier League for Virat Kohli. Yes, you read that right. Kohli may have managed just two fifty-plus scores in this edition of the IPL at an average of 22.73 and strike rate of 115.99, but he has gone through even leaner phases. From 2008 to 2010, Kohli managed just two fifty-plus scores across three seasons at an average of 21.66 and a strike rate of around 120. Even then, his IPL form did not become a criterion for his elimination from the Indian T20 team as he immediately made his debut in the shortest format of the game on the tour of Zimbabwe. Kohli has been un-droppable in international cricket since he was ingloriously sidelined after a horrendous Test debut in the West Indies in 2011 (immediately after the ODI World Cup win). Of course, his stature is now truly Virat (Colossal) in perfect sync with his name and that is the reason no cricket expert has dared to even suggest that his place in T20 format is beyond question. However, is this the appropriate standpoint; since even the mighty Sachin had to endure the “Endulkar!" kind of headlines in 2006?

Questioning Kohli’s place in India’s T20 squad for the upcoming World Cup in Australia is perhaps tantamount to cricketing blasphemy. So, what if Kohli is distinctly looking out of sorts at this point of time. In fact, the former Indian captain hasn’t scored an international hundred for nearly three years, and no century in any format of the game for over 120 innings, something he never witnessed even during his cricketing adolescence years. And yet from Kevin Pietersen to Sanjay Manjrekar to Ravi Shastri, everyone is unanimous that the class and pedigree of Kohli is intact and what he just needs is a good break from the rigours of professional cricket which can rejuvenate him.

With World Cup still five-months away from now, there is no doubt that Chetan Sharma and his colleagues can even contemplate of a drastic move like leaving out the Delhi batter from the squad even if the top three consisting of captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Kohli is India’s biggest headache which everyone refuses to address and take this issue head on. India’s utterly conservative approach of top batters, who stick to anchor role than go berserk like a Jos Buttler or a Quinton de Kock would in the powerplay overs has cost India a couple of World Cups in past already. And yet, there are no signs that either head coach Rahul Dravid or captain is looking for some out of the box solutions. Add to that that the trio are not only all right-handers, but have a similar style of play as well.

Kohli is not playing the five-match T20 series against South Africa in June and won’t feature in a two-match T20 series against Ireland just before the Birmingham Test. However, if he fails in the big series (three matches) against England (the only country where India is yet to win a series in the shortest format) then? The question doesn’t even arise in someone like Kohli’s mind who spoke passionately in an interview about winning the Asia Cup and World Cup in this year as his main aim and for that he is ready to do anything for the team. However, that is a bit problematic stance. Is Kohli guaranteed a place no matter how his form is going to be leading up to those big tournaments or is it a merely a natural thought with an iconic player like Kohli. After all, no one can remotely challenge his staggering numbers in T20Is. Just three matches short of 100 appearances, Kohli’s averages 51.50 - only one other player (Mohammad Rizwan) averages over 50 in the format. No one has scored 3296 runs (which is the most) and nor has anyone crossed the 3000 mark. The 33-year-old is unmatched for his fifty plus scores (30) and his strike rate is not too bad either (137.67) in this format. So, does it mean that despite going through a phase of sustained struggle, selectors can ignore Kohli at their own peril?

And yet it is not as straightforward as it seems. More so in Indian cricket. Kohli not only seems to have lost the mojo during the IPL and even before that which made him the best batsman on the planet, crucially, he also has lost much of his authority in Indian cricket with his public fall out with the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Unlike in the past, Kohli is a forlorn figure in Indian cricket right now with little influence over the selectors or the top brass because of many incidents in the last six months where he was almost forced to quit the post of the captain. His lack of runs couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Kohli may still make it to the World Cup side, eventually, without much fuss, but there is a possibility (however remote that may be) that if this wretched run continues for a couple of months more, his name will be discussed and scrutinised and it will be an unusual occurrence in Indian cricket. The icons like Tendulkar and MS Dhoni who were hugely popular and perhaps more admired than him during their last leg of international journeys were often the under the scanner as the elephant in the room. Kohli too is looking like a mortal once more. Three golden ducks in the IPL and many bowlers asking for two slips when Kohli comes out to bat and captains even placing leg-slips are distressing signs for Kohli admirers. The aura of invincibility is fading away and if Kohli continues to fail in the coming months, who knows the unthinkable may happen to him. Sports and cricket are not immune to such possibilities regardless of how great a player may have been.

