A Proud Dinesh Karthik Tweets On Team India’s Fight Against England

Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to laud India’s triumph against England in the T20I series. The Men in Blue secured the three-match series 2-1 after winning the first two matches. Jos Butler and his side managed to defeat India in the final T20I to eke out a consolation win and prevented a clean sweep.

Karthik shared a picture on Twitter where he can be seen with the rest of the Indian team lifting the T20I series trophy. “2 excellent wins & a superb fight today. Proud of the way each one of us fought for this series win," the caption read.

Having secured the series, India made a number of changes for the third match in order to test their bench strength. Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal were rested while Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, and Ravi Bishnoi were picked as replacements.

However, the plan backfired as the England batters annihilated the revamped Indian bowling attack. Umran was smashed for 56 runs in his four overs, while Ravindra Jadeja and Avesh Khan conceded 45 and 43 runs, respectively. England posted a huge total of 215 runs on the board thanks to some sublime hitting from batters Dawid Malan (77 off 39 balls) and Liam Livingstone (42* off 29 balls).

In response, India’s top-order failed yet again. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli retreated to the dugout without making any significant impact.

Suryakumar Yadav reignited the Indian chase as he scored a scintillating century under pressure. His knock of 117 runs off just 55 balls went in vain as India collapsed again in the closing stages of the match. The Indian innings finished at 198/9 and fell short by 17 runs to complete a clean sweep of the series.

Ace pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was chosen as the Man of the Series for his exemplary bowling performance. He picked up 4 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of just 4.15 in the two T20I matches played.

The action now shifts to the 50-over format as India will take on England for a three-match ODI series that begins on Tuesday, July 12 at the Oval.

