‘A Quality Player is Stuck in Controversy For No Fault’: Sarandeep Singh Wants Selectors To Clarify Pandya’s Fitness Issue

Hardik Pandya’s selection in the T20 World Cup has been under scrutiny, given that the all-rounder hasn’t played a potential bowler due to his back issues. He made the cut against Pakistan last week but before the India skipper could get his bowling services, he suffered a shoulder injury while batting and had to be taken for scans.

Though Pandya has gained his fitness and will be available for the selection for the game against New Zealand, former selector Sarandeep Singh believes that the selection committee must give a clarification about the exact status of the all-rounder’s condition.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Advertisement

Speaking with Sportskeeda, Singh blasted a current Indian chief selector Chetan Sharma for promising that Pandya will be seen in action with the ball but it’s yet to be witnessed.

“Hardik Pandya’s fitness issues are being talked about for a while now, but why don’t you ask the selection committee about this? We used to answer all questions during our tenure – if someone was unfit or anything – everything used to be open. But why isn’t it the same anymore? Chetan Sharma addressed the media just once, and he spoke something strange and walked away," Sarandeep Singh was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

“When the chairman of the selection committee said he’s fully fit and he will bowl in the World Cup, so the chairman needs to be questioned now where is the fitness. He needs to say something – he is injured, he is not able to bowl, something. It’s unfair on Hardik as well, a quality player is stuck in controversy for no fault of his. If the injury is there, it’s okay, can’t do much about it," he added.

>ALSO READ | ‘Babar Played All Three Matches in Severe Distress, His Mother Was on Ventilator’: Father Azam Siddiqui

Sarandeep further stated that lack of clarity on Hardik’s fitness also underlines the fact the all-rounder doesn’t visit the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehab. Instead, he relies on the support staff of his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

“Hardik definitely wants to bowl, but since he doesn’t mean his injury is a big one. He doesn’t go to the NCA, he treats himself to the Mumbai Indians staff. So, nobody really knows and nobody is saying anything. The reason why Rohit Sharma is not able to say anything in press conferences is that even Rohit doesn’t really know," Singh said further.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here