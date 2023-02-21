A Regular Internet is All You Need to Watch Cricketing Action on JioCinema, No Subscription Charges

The sports viewing experience is going to be extremely convenient in the coming times courtesy JioCinema. The app already became a massive hit during last year’s FIFA World Cup and then the auction ceremonies of IPL and WPL also garnered massive attention. JioCinema is now all set to bring the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League which will be absolutely free to stream.

News18 Cricketnext has learned that the digital broadcast of the IPL 2023 has decided to stream the next season of the cash-rich league free and one only needs an internet connection to witness the high-octane clashes.

In a time where several OTT platforms sell their annual, quarterly and monthly subscriptions for money, JioCinema is all set to provide all the cricket and other sporting actions to the fans without any cost for the next few years.

Earlier, a user was required to get a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to watch the live stream of IPL. But now, since the digital broadcaster of the IPL has changed, Jio Cinema is going to live stream IPL games for free.

JioCinema already streamed FIFA World Cup 2022 free for all consumers and the best thing about the app is that it doesn’t matter which type of internet connection or service provider you are using. You can watch live sporting action on Fiber, Wi-Fi, cable, broadband, ethernet, and cellular connection. It is free for Non-Jio consumers too.

JioCinema is all set to entertain fans with some new-age technologies in live broadcast, leading to a unique user interface and that’s going to further add dimensions.

The platform is built in such a way that one can engage with fans and experts while watching a game live; choosing the camera angle you prefer, and having stats and graphics at your fingertips.

To widespread the reach JioCinema will broadcast major sporting events like IPL in 12 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Punjabi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Bhojpuri, Marathi. While the English broadcast will be streamed in 4k quality which is going to be an enthralling experience for every cricket fan.

