 A Roadblock For India in ICC Events: Virat Kohli & Co Desperately​ Need to Break the 'Kiwi' Jinx to Put T20 World Cup Campaign on Track

Team India is all set to face New Zealand in the crucial Super 12 contest of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. It is going to be a do-or-die contest for India and they will clash against a team that has been a tricky proposition for them in the past couple of ICC events. New Zealand knocked out Virat Kohli and Co. from the 2019 ODI World Cup in the semifinals stage, and then they beat them in ICC World Test Championship final to lift the inaugural trophy.

Gone are the days New Zealand were billed as the underdogs who always punched above their weight. New Zealand have played consistent cricket in the ICC events for the past decade and they are now the heavyweights every team is vary of and India cannot afford to take them lightly.

It was the 2003 ODI World Cup when India last beat the Kiwis in an ICC event. After that, it has been 4-0 in favour of New Zealand and it’s the Indian batters who let them down almost every time.

Daniel Vettori and Co. were the only units to beat India in the 2007 T20 World Cup where MS Dhoni’s men became the inaugural champions. New Zealand set a formidable target of 191 runs in front of the Men in Blue, who started the chase on a high with a 76-run stand between Gautam Gambhir (51) and Virender Sehwag (40) for the opening wicket. Soon after Gambhir’s dismissal, New Zealand triggered a collapse in the middle-order as India fell short of 10 runs in the end.

India also faced New Zealand in the last T20 World Cup in 2016, where the Indian batters disappointed big time in the 127-run chase. Apart from Virat Kohli and Dhoni none of the Indian players crossed the 20-run mark in the chase as the hosts were bundled out for just 79. It was the spin duo of Mitchell Santner (4) and Ish Sodhi (3) who tag-team to claim 7 wickets on a turning track of Nagpur.

The losing streak continued for India in the 2019 World Cup and it was the most heartbreaking one for both, the fans and players. Kohli and Co. played dominant cricket in the round-robin stage and the rain changed the script for them in the semifinals. The Indian bowlers produced a stellar performance and restricted the Blackcaps for 239/8 in the rain-affected match which was moved to the reserve day for the Indian innings which turned out to be a horror for the batters. The big 3 - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli let their guard down under the cloud as India were 5 for 3 in the 240-run chase. In the end, India lost the match by 18 runs which turned out to be the last international match of legendary MS Dhoni.

The ICC World Test Championship final was the final nail in the coffin as New Zealand once again beat India in the rain-affected match. The India bowlers were let down by the batters who failed miserably at the Lord’s. The match was quite even for the first half of the game but in the second half, New Zealand completely decimated India as the batting unit failed to live up to the expectations of the people. Kane Williamson’s good boy lifted the inaugural World Test Championship trophy with an 8-wicket victory.

The ICC events’ jinx is going to put added pressure on the Indian team in the crucial Super 12 contest which is a must-win for both teams.

When it comes to the head to head stats, both teams are neck to neck with 8 wins shared by each team in 16 matches. Meanwhile, in the last T20I series played between India and New Zealand, Kohli and Co. emerged 5-0 victorious.

Meanwhile, some of the Indian batters need to be vary of the key battles with the Kiwi pacers. Tim Southee is going to be the biggest threat for skipper Kohli as he has dismissed him 10 times in international cricket which is the most by any bowler. While Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have struggled against the left-arm seamers which everyone witnessed during the Pakistan clash where Shaheen Afridi completely outclassed them. Against New Zealand, the opening duo needs to be cautious against Trent Boult who is one of the best swing bowlers in international cricket at the moment.

The main cause of concern for India will be the poor form of the bowlers who looked ordinary against the Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Jasprit Bumrah and Co. need to bring their A-game on the table to put India’s campaign back on track.

