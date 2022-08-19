'A Salute to Shikhar Dhawan And Cheteshwar Pujara': Mohammad Kaif Hails The Duo's Drive And Passion

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif heaped huge praise on veteran batters Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara for their drive and passion for cricket. Dhawan is currently in Zimbabwe with India’s ODI team for three-match series and he scored an unbeaten 81 runs as the Men in Blue won by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. While Pujara is participating in England’s county where he has displayed his batting prowess in the limited-overs format so far with a couple of brilliant knocks.

Both players are part of the only format set-up in the Indian team as Dhawan plays in ODIs while Pujara is a vital part of Test team.

Kaif lauded the batting duo on Twitter and emphasized on their consistency despite not being the fixed players in the XI.

“A salute to Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara for their drive and passion. Just securing a place in the side can’t motivate to be this consistent. No negativity, no complaint, if I have a bat in hand I will score, that’s pure love for the game. #rukeganahi #shikhar #pujara," Kaif tweeted.

Earlier, after 1st ODI against Zimbabwe, Kaif said that there is a lot of pressure on Dhawan to perform as if a few poor performances will be a threat to his ODI future but the southpaw is fighting hard for his place with consistent performances.

“Shikhar Dhawan, who does not play all the formats and plays this format only, ask him how important this inning is for him. Every inning is like a war for him because so many players are waiting, if he does badly, then he will be out from here as well. But the guy is not giving a chance," Kaif said on Sony Sports.

Meanwhile, after some commendable outings in the County Championship, Pujara is now making noise with his heroics in the One Day Cup as well.

On Sunday, Pujara smashed a second consecutive hundred as Sussex posted a mammoth 378 for 6 against Surrey in the Royal London Cup One Day Championship. He scored 174 off 131 balls, including 20 fours and five sixes, which turned out to be his career-best in the List A games.

