'A Slip of Tongue': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Disagrees With Rohit Sharma Calling Ashwin an 'All Time Great'

Ravichandran Ashwin produced a class act in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali which the hosts won by an innings and 222 runs. The veteran off-spinner ended the game with a 6-wicket match haul after scoring an 82-ball 61 in the first innings. In due process, he surpassed Kapil Dev’s long-standing record of 434 Test wickets to become the second-highest wicket taker for India.

After the clinical victory, captain Rohit Sharma, who began his Test captaincy in Mohali, heaped praise on Ashwin and called the latter an ‘all-time great’.

“He is an all-time great in my eyes. He is playing for so many years and performed for the country. So many match-winning performances, so for me, he is an all-time great. People might have different point of views but from where I see, he is an all-time great for me," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

Rohit’s statement wasn’t welcomed by former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif. While speaking on YouTube channel, the latter called Ashwin is a ‘great’ bowler, adding that the off-spinner is yet to fall in the bracket of an ‘all-time great’, given his performances in the overseas games.

“Ashwin, no doubt, is a great bowler. He has brought variations to his bowling. If you look at Ashwin in home conditions with SG ball, no doubt he is the best spinner in India. However, in away conditions, I would not agree with his (Rohit’s) statement. Kumble was very good, he performed really well. Even Jadeja has performed really well. In the past, Bishan Singh Bedi was brilliant," Latif said.

“If we talk only in India, no doubt he is good. I think it (Rohit’s statement) might have been a slip of tongue. It is a way of motivating the players," he added.

