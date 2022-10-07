'A Special Player'- Cricket Fraternity and Fans Hail Sanju Samson's Heroic Knock Against South Africa

Indian batter Sanju Samson played a heroic knock of unbeaten 86 off 63 in the first ODI against South Africa on October 6 (Thursday) in Lucknow. South Africa, though won the match by nine runs after scoring 240-8 in a rain-hit 40 over match but the highlight was Samson.

Indian top-order batters failed to give a strong start to the team in the run chase but Shreyas Iyer and Samson stabilised the innings. Iyer smashed 50 runs off 37 balls. before Lungi Ngidi got the better of him to put the pressure back on the hosts.

Samson then shifted his gears as he shared a crucial 93-run stand for the sixth wicket with Shardul Thakur (33) to keep India’s hopes alive. But then Ngidi once again claimed an important wicket of Thakur and shifted the match in Proteas’ favor.

Though Samson wanted to take the game deep and looked ahead to win but the penultimate over costed them as he didn’t get the chance to face any ball as Rabada restricted Avesh Khan to score anything constructive for the first five deliveries. As a result, India needed 30 runs from the last over and Samson tried hard to achieve it but he only managed to collect 20 off it.

Though men in blue lost the match but Samson won a lot of praises from ace former cricketers.

Legendary Virender Sehwag said, “That was a valiant effort from Sanju Samson. Tough luck but a very high quality innings."

Harbhajan Singh hailed Samson and gave wishes to Indian team for future matches.

“What a gritty player he is, an innings to remember. Sadly couldn’t take India home but the intent @IamSanjuSamson showed was just amazing to see," said Amit Mishra.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop tweeted, “Not the desired result for his team. But Happy for Sanju Samson - 86 not out. Highest ODI score will give him great belief and confidence going forward."

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer praised Samson, Iyer and Shardul Thakur for their impressive innings.

Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan also hailed Samson for showing courage on the field.

Apart from the cricketing fraternity, Samson’s fans also praised the batter in various interesting and innovative ways. Here’s our pick of the lot.

