AA vs NB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Ford Trophy 2021/22 match, January 12, 3:30 AM IST

>AA vs NB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ford Trophy 2021/22 match between Auckland Aces and Northern Brave: Auckland Aces will go up against Northern Brave in the 16th match of the Ford Trophy 2021/22. The match will be conducted at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland at 3:30 AM IST on January 12, Wednesday.

Northern Brave will be brimming with confidence as they defeated Auckland Aces in their last match of Ford Trophy by eight wickets. Auckland could score only 221 runs in 50 overs and Brave convincingly chased the target within 39 overs. Joe Crater was the standout performer for Brave as he slammed a well-deserved century.

Overall, Auckland Aces are struggling in the tournament. They won their first game against Wellington Firebirds but lost their next two matches. With just four points, the team is languishing in last place.

Northern Brave, on the other hand, are also experiencing a torrid ride. The team has won just one match while losing two matches from five league games. With eight points, they are sitting at third place.

>Ahead of the match between Auckland Aces and Northern Brave; here is everything you need to know:

>AA vs NB Telecast

AA vs NB match will not be telecasted in India.

>AA vs NB Live Streaming

The Auckland Aces vs Northern Brave game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>AA vs NB Match Details

The Auckland Aces vs Northern Brave contest will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland at 3:30 AM IST on January 12, Wednesday.

>AA vs NB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jeet Raval

Vice-Captain: Glenn Phillips

>Suggested Playing XI for AA vs NB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips

Batters: Martin Guptill, George Worker, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Anurag Verma, William Somerville, Danru Ferns

>AA vs NB Probable XIs:

Auckland Aces: Lockie Ferguson, William Somerville, Glenn Phillips, Ben Horne (wk), Martin Guptill, Robert O Donnell (c), Sean Solia, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, George Worker, Mark Chapman

Northern Brave: Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (c), Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner

