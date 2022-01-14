Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Dream11, AA vs OV Dream11 Latest Update, AA vs OV Dream11 Win, AA vs OV Dream11 App, AA vs OV Dream11 2021, AA vs OV Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, AA vs OV Dream11 Live Streaming

AA vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Super Smash 2021/22 match between Auckland Aces and Otago Volts:

Auckland Aces will playing against Otago Volts in their next match of the Super Smash 2021/22. The match will be conducted at Eden Park in Auckland at 7:10 am IST on January 15, Saturday.

Otago Volts will start the game as underdogs as they lost against Auckland by eight wickets in their last game against each other. Batting first, Otago posted an underwhelming score of 129 runs in their 20 overs. Chasing the total, Auckland’s George Worker and Mark Chapman slammed a half-century each to take the team home.

Overall, Auckland Aces have won three league matches while losing as many. They are fifth in the points table with 12 points to their name. Otago Volts, on the other hand, are experiencing a torrid ride. They have won just one while losing six games from their eight league matches. Otago are reeling at the last spot in the table with just six points.

Ahead of the match between Auckland Aces and Otago Volts; here is everything you need to know:

AA vs OV Telecast

AA vs OV match will not be telecast in India.

AA vs OV Live Streaming

The Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AA vs OV Match Details

The Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts contest will be played at Eden Park in Auckland at 7:10 am IST on January 15, Saturday.

AA vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Anaru Kitchen

Vice-Captain- Glenn Phillips

Suggested Playing XI for AA vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips

Batters: Neil Broom, Martin Guptill, Hamish Rutherford, Mark Chapman

All-rounders: Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Ben Lister, Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok

AA vs OV Probable XIs:

Auckland Aces: Ben Horne (wk), William Somerville, Martin Guptill, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Robert O’Donnell (c), Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister

Otago Volts: Max Chu (wk), Angus Mckenzie, Hamish Rutherford (c), Josh Tasman Jones, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rippon, Llew Johnson

